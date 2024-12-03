Eagles-Panthers odds preview: Jalen Hurts, Birds are heavy favorites for Week 14 homecoming

The Eagles are coming back home at the top of the world.

They've won eight straight, just took down an AFC juggernaut in Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens, sit well in the driver's seat of the NFC East, and at 10-2, are in the running for the conference's No. 1 seed right behind Detroit.

Their defense has been dominant, sparked by Zack Baun, Jalen Carter, and rookie corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell.

And their offense boasts Saquon Barkley behind one of the league's strongest offensive lines, putting the star running back in a spot to gun straight after the franchise's single-season rushing record and garner increasingly serious consideration for NFL MVP, all while Jalen Hurts continues to protect the football with top targets like A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert at his disposal.

Lincoln Financial Field is going to be rocking this Sunday as the Birds look to extend the streak to nine straight, with the Carolina Panthers next to stand in their way.

Unsurprisingly, Philly is the heavy favorite going into the Week 14 matchup among sportsbooks, posting up at a substantial 12-point spread. Here's a quick look:

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -12 CAR +470

PHI -650 46 FanDuel PHI -12.5 CAR +480

PHI -650 45.5 BetRivers PHI -12.5 CAR +500

PHI -715 45.5 BetMGM PHI -12.5 CAR +500

PHI -700 45.5 bet365 PHI -12.5 CAR +475

PHI -650 45.5 *Lines as of Monday

At 3-9, this season is punted away for Carolina, but that is preventing from trying to play spoiler either.

In the past two weeks, Bryce Young has turned a corner at QB, and the Panthers played the Chiefs and then the Buccaneers tough.

Carolina pushed the defending champions to the brink in Week 12 before the Chiefs got away with a last-second field goal, then the Panthers battled the NFC South rival Bucs into overtime last Sunday before falling a field goal short there, too.

In both games, however, Young went 21-35 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown, then 26-46 for 298 yards and another score.

The former first overall draft pick from 2023 is in a rhythm after it looked like his career was completely off the rails earlier in the season, and the Panthers have shown capable of putting together some competitive performances regardless of their low spot in the standings.

The Eagles have much greater ambitions for the remainder of the regular season, like trying to chase down Detroit for that one seed, but after the win over the Ravens, head coach Nick Sirianni said his team won't be caught looking ahead.

They're locked in on the Panthers.

"I'm boring," Sirianni said. "We're gonna be thinking about the Carolina Panthers. We're gonna enjoy this one and then we'll think about the Carolina Panthers.

"What I've learned in this league is if you look back, when you're climbing this mountain – and I know I've used this analogy a lot – but you're climbing this mountain, if you look back, you look down, you're gonna slip. If you look too far up, you're gonna slip. All of our focus is on one game at a time. We can't control anything else that happens."

