More Sports:

December 12, 2019

Podcast: Oh, hey look, Carson Wentz has the clutch gene

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121219CarsonWentz Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

The "fourth quarter comeback" stat is stupid, but Carson Wentz picked on of those up on Monday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles still aren't a good football team after their Week 14 win over the New York Giants, but with three games to play they remain in a great situation to win the NFC East. Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed the win, and what lies ahead for the Birds in BGN Radio episode No. 96.

Eagles vs. Giants recap/fallout:

• Carson Wentz has the clutch gene … was it really his “best game?”

• Boston Scott's breakout

• Injury aftermath (short-term and long-term impacts of Jeffery’s injury), and who should the Eagles add at WR?

• To what extent are you confident the Eagles can sustain winning?

Eagles vs. Washington preview:

• Washington has been more competitive lately

• Matchups to watch — Terry McLaurin,  Haskins vs. Schwartz’s history against rookie QBs, and the Eagles offense having nobody left against a not-good-but-not-horrendous defense.

Week 15:

• Rams (-0.5) at Cowboys

• Eagles (-4.5) at Washington

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121219CarsonWentz3

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Eagles vs. Washington: Five matchups to watch
121119TerryMcLaurin3

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved