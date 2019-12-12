Podcast: Oh, hey look, Carson Wentz has the clutch gene

December 12, 2019
The Philadelphia Eagles still aren't a good football team after their Week 14 win over the New York Giants, but with three games to play they remain in a great situation to win the NFC East. Brandon Lee Gowton and I discussed the win, and what lies ahead for the Birds in BGN Radio episode No. 96.
Eagles vs. Giants recap/fallout:
• Carson Wentz has the clutch gene … was it really his “best game?”
• Boston Scott's breakout
• Injury aftermath (short-term and long-term impacts of Jeffery’s injury), and who should the Eagles add at WR?
• To what extent are you confident the Eagles can sustain winning?
Eagles vs. Washington preview:
• Washington has been more competitive lately
• Matchups to watch — Terry McLaurin, Haskins vs. Schwartz’s history against rookie QBs, and the Eagles offense having nobody left against a not-good-but-not-horrendous defense.
Week 15:
• Rams (-0.5) at Cowboys
• Eagles (-4.5) at Washington
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link.
