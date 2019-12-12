Eagles place Alshon Jeffery on IR, add WR Robert Davis to the active roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially placed Alshon Jeffery on injured reserve, after he appeared to seriously injure himself Monday night against the New York Giants. The Eagles categorized it as a foot injury.

Jeffery's 2019 season was a disappointment, as he had 43 catches for 490 yards and 4 TD receptions in 10 games, or an average of 4.3 catches for 49 yards per game in the games he played. He was also accused by Eagles radio broadcast sideline reporter Howard Eskin of being the anonymous source who criticized Carson Wentz and the Eagles' front office to ESPN reporter Josina Anderson.

Jeffery is scheduled to count for $15,446,500 against the Eagles' salary cap next season. If they were to release him, they would incur a whopping dead money cap hit of $26,106,000. If somehow they are able to trade him, for literally anything, which is now unlikely, the dead money cap hit would still be steep, but a somewhat less prohibitive $16,196,000.

To be determined if Jeffery has played his last game as an Eagle. The bet here is yes.

To fill Jeffery's roster spot, the Eagles added wide receiver Robert Davis to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Davis was a sixth-round pick of Washington in 2017 out of Georgia State. After Washington waived him in early October of this year, the Eagles signed Davis to their practice squad. In his three-year NFL career, Davis has 1 catch for 11 yards.

Davis has some intriguing physical measuarables. He has good size at 6'3, 217, he ran a 4.44 40 at the 2017 NFL Combine, and he has a 41" vertical jump:

Here's a taste of Davis' scouting report, via NFL.com in 2017:

On the surface, Davis is a big receiver who lacks deep speed and has a hard time creating clean passing windows for quarterbacks. However, he's a decent athlete who could benefit greatly from extended route work and learning the nuances of the position. Davis is a project with some moldable traits who may have enough talent to find his way into the league once his skills and fundamentals are honed. Davis could be a practice squad stash with the ability to grow into an NFL backup.

Personally speaking, I don't have anything to add, as I did not get to see Davis in training camp, and media is prohibited by the team from watching the meaty parts of practices during the season. He can't be less productive than Mack Hollins, though, right? We'll see soon enough if Davis can align right and assign right.

