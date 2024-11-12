Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 11

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 10 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Philadelphia-Dallas began ugly, but the Eagles eventually emerged with a laugher on the road, able to rest some starters late. Even in a down year for the Cowboys, the Eagles certainly enjoy beating their NFC East rivals, especially considering they hadn't won in Dallas since 2017. These soaring Eagles have now secured five straight wins since their Week 5 bye, outgaining their opponent by more than 100 yards in each game. They’ve also scored 20-plus points throughout the win streak and allowed more than 17 only once. By virtue of Washington's home loss, the Eagles now have moved up to first place in the NFC East and into the NFC’s No. 2 playoff slot. Given how last year unfolded, when Philly went from a 10-1 start to losing a road wild-card game, it's a bit foolish to look too far ahead, especially with more tough remaining opponents than easy ones. But for those who care to look beyond the records, this team feels a whole lot more steady and secure than its 2023 version.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' remaining schedule, and their opponents' DVOA and Vegas betting market rankings (via Inpredictable):

Opponent DVOA Inpredictable Commanders 7 15 Rams 19 16 Ravens 2 2 Panthers 32 32 Steelers 13 14 Commanders 7 15 Cowboys 27 27 Giants 25 30



The Ravens are certainly a tough opponent, and I think the Commanders and Steelers are, too. So that's four games that are tough. I'm conflicted on the Rams.

The Panthers, Giants, and Cowboys are all bottom five teams.

In case you're wondering, the Eagles are 8th in DVOA and 9th on Inpredictable.

Non-QB MVP: Running back Saquon Barkley This is an easy one. Barkley has been the offensive engine for the Eagles. He ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (991) and rushing yards per game (110.1), trailing only the Ravens' Derrick Henry. Barkley has already matched Michael Vick (2010) for the most single-season Offensive Player of the Week awards (3) in team history. Safe to say, Barkley has been well worth the three-year, $38 million investment the Eagles made in the offseason.

#JimmySays: I don't disagree that Barkley is the team's MVP so far, quarterback included or not. I think that there's an argument for A.J. Brown as well, though, given the team's success offensively with and without him. (I guess we haven't yet seen the offense without Barkley this season, and that might not look pretty either.)

QB Jalen Hurts has caught fire simultaneously with the team back atop the NFC East. His lowest passer rating during Philly's five-game win streak is 115.0, a stretch during which Hurts became the first quarterback ever to rush for at least 10 TDs in four seasons (all consecutively incidentally).

#JimmySays: "Caught fire" might be a little generous. Hurts' stats are certainly impressive, as noted above, but I don't think they fully match the eye test. To be clear, I think that overall he has been good these last five games, and the Eagles can contend for a Super Bowl if the defense keeps playing the way it's playing, but there is plenty of room for improvement.

The Eagles let the Cowboys hang around for a while, but then cruised to a 34-6 win. If they beat the Commanders on Thursday night, they’ll be up a game and a half in the NFC East, and they seem to be getting better as the season goes on.

#JimmySays: The line is currently Eagles (-3.5), in case anyone hadn't seen that.

They have righted things in a big way. Their game Thursday with the Commanders is a big one in terms of division race. They are playing a lot better.

#JimmySays: Lol, the ️‍🔥 analysis!

They’re feasting on lesser teams. Will they deliver against the elite?

#JimmySays: "Feasting" is my word.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 7.2

Week 2: 5.7 📈 Week 3: 9.2 📉 Week 4: 5.8 📈 Week 5: 12.3 📉 Week 6: 11.5 📈 Week 7: 12.5 📉 Week 8: 10.3 📈 Week 9: 9.5 📈 Week 10: 8.0 📈

Week 11: 5.7 📈

