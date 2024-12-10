More Sports:

December 10, 2024

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 15

Did the Eagles' ugly win hurt them in power rankings around the NFL?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
This was probably a checkdown.

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 14 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

NFL.com: 2nd

For the life of me, I can't explain why the Eagles always seem like they're still mentally getting off the bus in the first quarters of games. They have been outscored 59-17 in the opening frame this year, but they're plus-150 in point differential for the other three quarters. Philadelphia didn't have a great offensive game against Carolina on Sunday, but it was good enough to earn a ninth straight win, which tied the franchise's all-time mark. Even with four straight turnover-free games to his credit, Jalen Hurts has left some meat on the bone. He held onto the ball too long against the Panthers, missed some downfield chances, checked down too often and was guilty of some bad decisions. A.J. Brown also only had four targets, which is criminal. Philly is a Super Bowl-caliber team, but the latest showing certainly wasn't its best.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' and their opponents' scoring, by quarter: 

 ScoringTOTAL 
 Eagles17 122 87116 342 
 Opponents59 58 61 56 234 
 TOTAL-42 +64 +26 +60 +108 


Just tune in like 40 minutes late for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

ESPN: 3rd

Most shocking ranking: 1st in total defense

The Eagles had one of the worst defenses in the league in 2023 and have done a complete 180 under new coordinator Vic Fangio. Philadelphia allows the fewest yards per game (284.2) and is tied for second in points per game (18) compared with 30th last season (25.2). The pass defense has shown the most growth, jumping from 31st (252.7 yards per game) to second (178.5).

#JimmySays: It's not just to pure number on defense, too. The defense was soft at times last year. This version of the Eagles' defense is fast and physical.

USA Today: 2nd

QB Jalen Hurts is two wins shy of the third 11-game winning streak (playoffs excluded) of his career. But rather than the focus being on such success, he's at the center of another potential meltdown as internal complaints about Philly's struggling passing game are surfacing despite the team's loaded win column. Having to deal with Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt and Co. this Sunday seems unlikely to help the cause of Hurts, who hasn't passed for 200 yards in a month.

#JimmySays: I don't know if I'd say we're in "potential meltdown" territory. The Eagles' passing game is stagnant at the moment, but they still have the No. 1 defense in the NFL as well as the best rushing attack. They also emphatically beat the Commanders, Rams, and Ravens — three potential playoff teams — before their ugly win over Carolina. Let's settle down a bit. 

Yahoo: 2nd

Apparently there's some panic over the Eagles getting just 108 passing yards in a win on Sunday vs. the Panthers. Jalen Hurts is averaging barely over 200 yards per game. Apparently, when Philly is on a nine-game winning streak, you have to find something to worry about.

#JimmySays: This isn't media-driven, or fan overreaction. The star wide receiver took thinly veiled shots at the quarterback and then the beloved 15-year vet said that the star receiver and the quarterback, previously thought to be BFFs, aren't so cool with each other lately. This isn't "You have to find something to worry about." This is players telling us to be worried about something.

CBS: 3rd

It wasn't pretty against the Panthers, but good teams have games like that. The good news is they still found a way to win it.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis as always

PFT: 2nd

It’ll be hard to win the NFL’s equivalent of the Pennsylvania High School Championship when you can barely beat a JV team from North Carolina.

#JimmySays: Eh, that Panthers team is playing far better than their 3-10 record would suggest. Like, that team was way better than the versions of the Giants and Cowboys that the Eagles played earlier this season, for example. The Panthers are not playing like some bottom five team. Ugly win? Sure. But that was hardly a win to be embarrassed about, like the Browns game was back in October. 

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

  1. Week 1: 7.2
  2. Week 2: 5.7 📈
  3. Week 3: 9.2 📉
  4. Week 4: 5.8 📈
  5. Week 5: 12.3 📉
  6. Week 6: 11.5 📈
  7. Week 7: 12.5 📉
  8. Week 8: 10.3 📈
  9. Week 9: 9.5 📈
  10. Week 10: 8.0 📈
  11. Week 11: 5.7 📈
  12. Week 12: 4.3 📈
  13. Week 13: 3.0 📈
  14. Week 14: 3.0 😐
  15. Week 15: 2.3 📈
