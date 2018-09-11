Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it. (Oh, and don't forget to check out our version of these meaningless rankings here.)

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the first week the 2018 NFL season:

Michael Bennett wasn't a force in the box score in his debut (two tackles, zero sacks), but his versatility will help a deep Eagles defensive line throughout the season. He played 40 total snaps on Thursday, 19 at right end, 16 at left end, one at right defensive tackle and four at left defensive tackle. The Falcons gained 3.6 yards per play when he was on the field, and 6.3 yards per play when he was off the field.

#JimmySays: I saw some people criticizing Bennett's performance Thursday night. Huh? He absolutely flashed at times.

Wasn't a pretty opener, but respect factor — and, yes, dominant defense — keeps reigning champs in pole position until further notice.

#JimmySays: The implication here is that the Eagles are not the best team in the NFL, but they're only ranked as such out of respect because they won the Super Bowl. I mean, they beat a great team without their MVP-caliber starting quarterback, their No. 1 wide receiver, and arguably their best linebacker.

The Eagles aren’t going for style points with Nick Foles — just enough points to keep winning until Carson Wentz is able to return and rev up their offense. Having a nasty defense and a consistent running game eases the burden.

#JimmySays: The Vikings are in the top spot here, somehow.

There’s a lot of talk about Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, but it seems like that has overshadowed that the Eagles defense looks even better and might carry the team no matter who is at quarterback. Matt Ryan did look bad, but the Eagles defense had a ton to do with that.

#JimmySays: Again, the Vikings are in the top spot here. What am I missing there?

It wasn't pretty against the Falcons, but they found a way. That's the sign of a good team.

#JimmySays: "The sign of a good team?" You know what else is the sign of a good team? One that wins the Super Bowl. Somehow, the Packers are in the top spot here, which is laughable for a 7-9 team a season ago that almost lost Week 1 at home to a team that went 5-11 last year. That roster is garbage without Aaron Rodgers.

From “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl to “Philly Philly” in Thursday’s season opener, Coach Doug Pederson continues to push the right buttons. The defending champs did what it took to beat the Falcons, and the Eagles could have QB Carson Wentz back in the lineup in a few weeks.

#JimmySays: I still can't believe Doug hit on another throw to Foles.

