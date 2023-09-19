Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 3

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 2. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Even if the Eagles haven’t fully hit their stride offensively, D’Andre Swift's breakout game in the 34-28 win over the Vikings was a pleasant development, posing an interesting backfield challenge once Kenneth Gainwell is fully healthy. It stood out to me that the offensive line seemed out of sync in pass protection vs. Minnesota, almost forcing the run-heavy drive that seemed to light a fire under the offense. That unit should be fine. But the banged-up secondary will need every extra minute of rest before Monday’s game against the 2-0 Bucs.

#JimmySays: James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship should indeed return from injuries in Week 3, but the loss of Avonte Maddox will sting, and the Eagles will have to figure out how to work around that.

As for Swift, he came out on fire at the start of the 2022 as well, but injuries slowed his season. It remains crazy to me how Swift wasn't the team's first choice at running back this season.

Player: OLB Haason Reddick Current contract situation: Under contract through the 2024 season Reddick has quickly outplayed his three-year, $45 million contract, racking up 19.5 sacks in 2022, including the playoffs. His $15 million average salary per year is 15th among edge rushers, according to Roster Management Systems. "Y'all see it, y'all know what's going on," said Reddick, when asked this offseason if he is underpaid. "I'm worried about being the best version of myself, and then everything will sort itself out, truly." -- Tim McManus

#JimmySays: ESPN noted a player on each team with a contract situation to monitor, and Reddick is indeed the easy choice for the Eagles.



Quarterback Jalen Hurts is not throwing the ball as well as he did last season. His expected points added (EPA) per dropback (.17) ranked eighth in the league in 2022. Through two weeks, it’s .00, which is 21st in the league. So far, it doesn’t matter. Philadelphia ran the ball 64 percent of the time against the Vikings and gained 259 yards on the ground. Both of those numbers are league highs this season.

#JimmySays: I miss Bo.

Can't do better than winning your first two games, even if it's been a bit bumpy as they break in their new coordinators – though credit OC Brian Johnson for keeping it on the ground Thursday. But a club that started 8-0 on the way to the NFC crown in 2022 could well match that with the Bucs, Commanders (twice), Rams, Jets and Dolphins ahead of a Week 9 visit from Dallas.

#JimmySays: I didn't love Johnson's play calling Week 1 against the Patriots or in the first quarter against the Vikings. However, with the Vikings intent on playing lighter personnel, Johnson was smart to adjust and run it down their throats, and to also stick with it.

Side note: I don't think the Eagles are getting to 8-0 again this season.

A.J. Brown's sideline disagreement got some attention, and it is strange how he has just 108 yards in two games. That will likely turn around very soon. The Eagles' passing offense, with a new coordinator, isn't off to a great start and Brown's production is the easiest way to spot that. If it continues for another week or two, then we'll have something to worry about.

#JimmySays: Brown has 11 catches for 108 and 0 TDs through the first two games, however, he had a long TD wiped off the board on what I felt was a weak holding call, and another deep ball down the field that would have been a TD if a Vikings defender hadn't quite obviously committed pass interference (that went uncalled). Brown has had some bad luck.

But also, Brown had five different two-game stretches in 2022 in which he had fewer than 108 receiving yards. It's just the nature of the position. Game scripts and opposing defensive schemes change from week to week, and star receivers can be affected by that.

They are 2-0 and really haven't looked great in getting there. That's a good sign. Jalen Hurts needs to pick it up.

#JimmySays: CBS with the fire🔥analysis as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader