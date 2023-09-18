Eagles-Buccaneers: A look at the Week 3 odds

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start, but for anyone who watched either of those first two games, not exactly comfortably so.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, meanwhile, are also 2-0 out of the gate in one of the bigger early surprises of a very young season.

Both teams will face each other Monday night down in Tampa in what will be a long week for the Bucs and an even longer one for the Birds.

It'll be the first time these two teams have met since the 2021 NFC Wild Card game, with both having undergone dramatically different trajectories since, and right now, the Eagles are generally a 6.5-point favorite going in.

Here's a look at the odds across several sportsbooks with a full week to go: