Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 8

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 8 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

This team is incredibly banged up and likely brought Saquon Barkley back into the fold too quickly (out of desperation, of course). That probably maximized the returns this current offense is capable of delivering, scoring 21 points in Monday night's loss to Dallas. Two lifeless possessions served as a harsh reality check, which lands even harder when reviewing the Philadelphia defense’s poor showing in prime time. It’s honestly difficult to find a path out of this mess that doesn’t include a collection of losses, but at least the Eagles still play respectably competitive football for most of their games.

#JimmySays: That's a nice way of saying the blatantly obvious. They're cooked.

Best offseason addition: WR Dontayvion Wicks The Eagles acquired Wicks in April from the Packers in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder, then signed him to a one-year, $12.5 million extension. He quickly established himself as the No. 2 wideout behind DeVonta Smith, ranked second on the team in receiving yards (284), first in catches that resulted in a first down (16) and tied for first in receptions of 20-plus yards (three). An ankle injury sidelined him for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

#JimmySays: In my opinion the best offseason addition was the first-round pick for A.J. Brown.

That aside, 23rd is extraordinarily generous. They're a bottom five team.

Welp, at least they control the 2028 NFL Draft. Enough said.

#JimmySays: Eagles 2028 picks here.

I do think that's kind of a big deal, even if it's being portrayed as snark. The Eagles do still have talent. The 2027 season could be another down year because of cap constraints, but they're primed to make another big push in 2028 both in free agency and the draft. Maybe that propels them to another run?

It could get ugly in Philadelphia the rest of the season. This was a team that started the season with legitimate hope of being a Super Bowl contender. They could end up with a top-five draft pick in April. There is still enough talent on the roster to be competitive in games, but the effort in the second half against Dallas wasn't inspiring. The offense quit moving the ball and the defense really let down. The Cowboys, who had been struggling to run the ball, had 204 yards on the ground. Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes. The Eagles were completely flat on defense for most of Monday night. Young teams can sometimes play well in the second half of the season as they keep fighting, like the Saints did last season. That usually doesn't happen for teams that have recently won a championship, were expected to compete for another this season and are already out of the race before the end of October.

#JimmySays: It "could get" ugly? We're already there.

Something spooky: This whole season Make it five straight defeats in a season that’s quickly unraveling following the loss of Jalen Hurts. The offense is a shell of its former self. Even the Vic Fangio-led defense struggled on Monday night, forcing just two punts from the Cowboys, while allowing more than 400 yards of offense.

#JimmySays: That's near-CBS-level analysis.

The injuries have crippled this team, and it's about over. Do they have a fire sale?

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 10.0 Week 2: 10.2 📉 Week 3: 9.5 📈 Week 4: 13.3 📉 Week 5: 16.7 📉 Week 6: 21.1 📉 Week 7: 24.2 📉 Week 8: 25.5 📉

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