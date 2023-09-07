Eagles predictions roundup: Will they make it back to the Super Bowl?

September 07, 2023
Just how good will the Eagles be in 2023-24? They have the second best odds in football to win the Super Bowl across the betting landscape, but the experts are extremely torn on their predictions this season.
Not every website had their writers picking in the same way so we tried to make it clear how each outlet was making predictions.
Of 75 people predicting a Super Bowl winner, just 15 of them (20%) picked the Eagles to win it all. Another 10 predicted they'd lose in the big game. All of the "experts" did have the Eagles making it to the playoffs.
We did our own picks, with three quarters of our staff picking the Eagles to win it all.
Here's a rundown of some of the Eagles' predictions we found:
Marcus Hayes: NFC East winners, lose in NFC Championship
Jeff McLane: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl
David Murphy: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl
Olivia Reiner: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl
Mike Sielski: NFC East winners, lose in Divisional Round
EJ Smith: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl
Josh Tolentino: NFC East winners, win Super Bowl
The Worldwide Leader's Football Power Index simulated the Eagles winning the Super Bowl (over the Ravens).
But it eventually started clicking, as the Eagles became the top-five team on both sides of the ball they were expected to be. Philadelphia finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, clinching the NFC East and earning the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Eagles beat the Commanders 29-20 in the wild-card round before taking down the 49ers 32-23 in a battle of NFC heavyweights. The surprising Vikings brought their offense to the NFC Championship Game, but that's it, as the Eagles prevailed 38-31.
In the Super Bowl, the Eagles' defense -- fueled by second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis' run-stuffing and linebacker Haason Reddick's pass rush -- stifled the Ravens' offense. The Eagles won 14-10, and redemption for Super Bowl LVII was complete. [ESPN]
ESPN's Mike Clay picks the Eagles to beat the Dolphins and win the Super Bowl.
The NFL's website had 34 of their writers vote on the winners this year. The Eagles won the NFC East (24 votes), and had seven votes to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs got nine, the Bills and Bengals got five and the Niners got four.
Albert Breer: No. 2 seed, lose in first round
Connor Orr: No. 7 seed, lose in first round
Gilberto Manzano: No. 2 seed, lose in Divisional Round
Matt Verderame: No. 5 seed, lose in NFC Championship
Greg Bishop: No. 1 seed, lose in Super Bowl
Michael Rosenberg: No. 2 seed, lose in first round
Andrew Brandt: No. 1 seed, win Super Bowl
(Brandt predicted the Eagles would go 20-0 with a perfect season...)
John Pluym: No. 2 seed, lose in NFC Championship
Mitch Goldich: No. 1 seed, win Super Bowl
Claire Kuwana: No. 2 seed, win Super Bowl
Nora Princiotti: NFC East winners
Ben Solak: NFC East winners
Steven Ruiz: Wildcard
Sheil Kapadia: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl
Danny Kelly: NFC East winners, win Super Bowl
Danny Heifetz: NFC East winners
Lindsay Jones: Wildcard
Austin Gayle: NFC East winners
Mark Cannizzaro: Win Super Bowl (over Jets)
Brian Costello: Do not make Super Bowl
Ryan Dunleavy: Lose Super Bowl (to Bengals)
Paul Schwartz: Do not make Super Bowl
Steve Serby: Do not make Super Bowl
Mike Vaccaro: Lose Super Bowl (to Chiefs)
Josh Alper: Wildcard, lose in divisional round
Michael David Smith: No. 1 seed, lose in NFC Championship
Myles Simmons: Wildcard, lose in NFC Championship
Charean Williams: No. 1 seed, lose in Super Bowl
Mike Florio: Eagles No. 2 seed, lose in NFC Championship
The Eagles go 13-4 and win the NFC East before losing to the 49ers in the NFC title game.
The Eagles finish 12-5, losing a tiebreaker to the Cowboys for the NFC East. They're the 5-seed and lose before the Super Bowl.
The Eagles win the NFC East but lose in the Super Bowl.
