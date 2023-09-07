Eagles predictions roundup: Will they make it back to the Super Bowl?

Just how good will the Eagles be in 2023-24? They have the second best odds in football to win the Super Bowl across the betting landscape, but the experts are extremely torn on their predictions this season.

Not every website had their writers picking in the same way so we tried to make it clear how each outlet was making predictions.

Of 75 people predicting a Super Bowl winner, just 15 of them (20%) picked the Eagles to win it all. Another 10 predicted they'd lose in the big game. All of the "experts" did have the Eagles making it to the playoffs.

We did our own picks, with three quarters of our staff picking the Eagles to win it all.

Here's a rundown of some of the Eagles' predictions we found:

Marcus Hayes: NFC East winners, lose in NFC Championship

Jeff McLane: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl

David Murphy: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl

Olivia Reiner: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl

Mike Sielski: NFC East winners, lose in Divisional Round

EJ Smith: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl

Josh Tolentino: NFC East winners, win Super Bowl

The Worldwide Leader's Football Power Index simulated the Eagles winning the Super Bowl (over the Ravens).

But it eventually started clicking, as the Eagles became the top-five team on both sides of the ball they were expected to be. Philadelphia finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, clinching the NFC East and earning the No. 2 seed in the conference. The Eagles beat the Commanders 29-20 in the wild-card round before taking down the 49ers 32-23 in a battle of NFC heavyweights. The surprising Vikings brought their offense to the NFC Championship Game, but that's it, as the Eagles prevailed 38-31. In the Super Bowl, the Eagles' defense -- fueled by second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis' run-stuffing and linebacker Haason Reddick's pass rush -- stifled the Ravens' offense. The Eagles won 14-10, and redemption for Super Bowl LVII was complete. [ESPN]

ESPN's Mike Clay picks the Eagles to beat the Dolphins and win the Super Bowl.

The NFL's website had 34 of their writers vote on the winners this year. The Eagles won the NFC East (24 votes), and had seven votes to win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs got nine, the Bills and Bengals got five and the Niners got four.

Albert Breer: No. 2 seed, lose in first round

Connor Orr: No. 7 seed, lose in first round

Gilberto Manzano: No. 2 seed, lose in Divisional Round

Matt Verderame: No. 5 seed, lose in NFC Championship

Greg Bishop: No. 1 seed, lose in Super Bowl

Michael Rosenberg: No. 2 seed, lose in first round

Andrew Brandt: No. 1 seed, win Super Bowl

(Brandt predicted the Eagles would go 20-0 with a perfect season...)

John Pluym: No. 2 seed, lose in NFC Championship



Mitch Goldich: No. 1 seed, win Super Bowl



Claire Kuwana: No. 2 seed, win Super Bowl



Nora Princiotti: NFC East winners

Ben Solak: NFC East winners

Steven Ruiz: Wildcard

Sheil Kapadia: NFC East winners, lose in Super Bowl

Danny Kelly: NFC East winners, win Super Bowl

Danny Heifetz: NFC East winners



Lindsay Jones: Wildcard

Austin Gayle: NFC East winners

Mark Cannizzaro: Win Super Bowl (over Jets)



Brian Costello: Do not make Super Bowl



Ryan Dunleavy: Lose Super Bowl (to Bengals)



Paul Schwartz: Do not make Super Bowl



Steve Serby: Do not make Super Bowl



Mike Vaccaro: Lose Super Bowl (to Chiefs)



Josh Alper: Wildcard, lose in divisional round

Michael David Smith: No. 1 seed, lose in NFC Championship

Myles Simmons: Wildcard, lose in NFC Championship

Charean Williams: No. 1 seed, lose in Super Bowl

Mike Florio: Eagles No. 2 seed, lose in NFC Championship

The Eagles go 13-4 and win the NFC East before losing to the 49ers in the NFC title game.

The Eagles finish 12-5, losing a tiebreaker to the Cowboys for the NFC East. They're the 5-seed and lose before the Super Bowl.

The Eagles win the NFC East but lose in the Super Bowl.

