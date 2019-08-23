Live: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

The Philadelphia Eagles are three games deep into the preseason, with just their ultra-meaningless tilt against the New York Jets remaining. Can the regular season just start already?



Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Who has impressed throughout training camp and the preseason games? Who hasn't? Are there any surprise cuts coming? Any sleepers who could make the roster? Should there be any concerns by the lack of playing time by the starters this preseason?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader