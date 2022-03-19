Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed DT Fletcher Cox, two days after they released him for salary cap purposes.

Cox is an Eagles all-time great, however, he had his worst year as a pro in 2021, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games. In the beginning part of the season, Cox often looked disinterested and he griped about his role in the scheme, though he did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of the season.

So, he's back. Updated depth chart here, and a tip of the cap to @letsgo2thephone, who was all over this Cox release/re-signing weirdness.

We'll update with the financials when they are made available.

Update: Yuck.

Update No. 2: OK, this makes more sense. We'll see what the real numbers are soon.

