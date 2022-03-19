More Sports:

March 19, 2022

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese111.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed DT Fletcher Cox, two days after they released him for salary cap purposes.

Cox is an Eagles all-time great, however, he had his worst year as a pro in 2021, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games. In the beginning part of the season, Cox often looked disinterested and he griped about his role in the scheme, though he did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of the season.

So, he's back. Updated depth chart here, and a tip of the cap to @letsgo2thephone, who was all over this Cox release/re-signing weirdness.

We'll update with the financials when they are made available.

Update: Yuck.

Update No. 2: OK, this makes more sense. We'll see what the real numbers are soon.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher cox

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Best PA Betting Sites for the 2022 NCAA Tournament
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

Warning signs of cardiovascular disease

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency tracker: Phillies sign Kyle Schwarber
Kyle-Schwardber_121521_usat

Sponsored

NJDOT & GEICO team up for highway safety
Limited - NJ SSP Vehicle

Business

Wawa is poised to expand to its seventh state in 2024
Wawa North Carolina

Women's Health

Mammograms also may help identify heart disease risk, study finds
mammograms heart disease

Food & Drink

Rita's is giving out free water ice for an entire week this spring
Rita's free water ice 2022

Entertainment

Philadelphia historic sites hosting fundraiser to support Ukraine
Ukraine Philly Historic Sites

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved