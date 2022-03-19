Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox

March 19, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed DT Fletcher Cox, two days after they released him for salary cap purposes.
Roster Moves: Eagles have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with DT Fletcher Cox and RB Boston Scott.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YSlxX2rpvE— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 19, 2022
Cox is an Eagles all-time great, however, he had his worst year as a pro in 2021, when he had 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in 16 games. In the beginning part of the season, Cox often looked disinterested and he griped about his role in the scheme, though he did play harder and was more disruptive on the field during the back half of the season.
So, he's back. Updated depth chart here, and a tip of the cap to @letsgo2thephone, who was all over this Cox release/re-signing weirdness.
We'll update with the financials when they are made available.
Update: Yuck.
It’s a 1-year, $14M deal for Cox. Smart solution for both sides to bring him back. https://t.co/ph4PgbC2qq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022
Update No. 2: OK, this makes more sense. We'll see what the real numbers are soon.
#Eagles officially bring DT Fletcher Cox back on a one-year deal.— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 19, 2022
Was released on Thursday awkwardly. Team reduces his salary and years, but still endure massive hits against the salary cap.
2022 salary expected to have a max worth around $14M, but with incentives, etc.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader