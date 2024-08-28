Eagles' remaining needs after cutdowns, and some cut players around the NFL who could interest them

The Philadelphia Eagles have a good roster and are therefore unlikely to make waiver claims in bulk on other teams' trash this year. They are also 22nd on the waiver priority order, which means that even if they put claims in on players, a lot of other teams would have to pass on them first.

If the Eagles were to add players, the following positions would make sense:

• Tight end: This is by far the Eagles' biggest need after cutdowns, as they currently only have two on their roster. It's very likely that they'll add one very soon.

• Backup center: It's likely that they'll be able to get Brett Toth back on their practice squad after releasing him yesterday, and then he could be a gameday callup Week 1. The team also cut rookie sixth-round center Dylan McMahon and exposed him to waivers. If he makes it through waivers, they'll very likely bring him back to the practice squad. The Eagles don't presently have a backup center, unless you were to count Landon Dickerson. This isn't a major need... yet. But if they can't bring Toth back and McMahon gets claimed on waivers, it's panic time.

• Backup nose tackle: The Eagles don't really have a backup nose, either. When asked recently who the backup nose is, Vic Fangio surprisingly said 290-pound Milton Williams could do it, signaling that he didn't think some of the other more logical answers on the team (Marlon Tuipulotu, for example) can.

Five cuts from around the NFL who could make sense for the Eagles

• WR Noah Brown, cut by Houston: If you're a regular reader, you know that we've been banging the drum for Brown for a while now. Brown didn't do much of anything his first five seasons in the NFL, but he had a stat line of 45-555-3 in Dallas in 2022 and 33-567-2 in Houston in 2023. He had some huge games for the Texans last season, and helped them get to the playoffs:



6 catches on 6 targets for 153 yards and 1 TD in a two-point win over the Buccaneers. 7 catches on 8 targets for 172 yards in a three-point win over the Bengals. 8 catches on 11 targets for 82 yards and a TD in a three-point win over the Titans.

The Eagles have less of a need for a wide receiver after trading for Jahan Dotson, but Brown can play inside and outside and would further bolster their wide receiver depth. It's also worth noting that Brown played for Kellen Moore in Dallas for six seasons.

He is also a vested vet, and therefore isn't subject to waivers.

• TE Donald Parham, cut by the Chargers: Parham caught 27 passes for 285 yards and 4 TDs as Moore's TE2 in Los Angeles last season.



• TE Jack Stoll, cut by the Giants: I don't love this idea, as Stoll is not a threat at all as a receiver and his blocking ability is probably a little overstated. Still, he was the Eagles' TE2 for the last 2.5 seasons. They obviously liked him enough not to go out and get a better tight end for that long.



• NT Siaki Ika, cut by the Browns: Ika was a Browns third-round pick in 2023. 335-pound space eater. Getting cut one year after your team made you a Day 2 pick without a head coaching or GM change is a bright red flag, but he could be worth a look on the practice squad.



• QB Sean Clifford, cut by the Packers: Week 1 intel, practice squad only.



Bonus

• RB Frank Gore Jr.: Just for the giggles.



