More Sports:

May 10, 2021

A look at the Eagles' rookie salary cap numbers, and the money needed to sign them

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050721DeVontaSmith Gary Cosby/USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith will soon be rich.

One of the better changes that came out of the NFL's 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement was the pre-determined salary cap numbers of all rookie draft picks, which was designed to nearly eliminate rookie holdouts. It has succeeded.

Before the 2021 NFL Draft even began, salary cap numbers were already in place for every draft slot, from pick No. 1, which became Trevor Lawrence, to pick No. 259, Grant Stuard. Below are the Eagles' estimated rookie salary cap numbers for the next four years, using resources from OverTheCap.com

We'll also use this page as something of a rookie signing tracker, checking off each player who has signed, as it happens. The Eagles have typically signed all of their rookies in one shot, but they trickled in piecemeal last year because of COVID.

Player 2021 2022 2023 2024 
WR DeVonta Smith $3,662,081 $4,577,601 $5,493,121 $6,408,641 
 OL Landon Dickerson$1,573,943 $1,967,429 $2,360,915 $2,754,401 
DT Milton Williams $929,124 $1,161,405 $1,393,686 $1,625,967 
CB Zech McPhearson $842,415 $1,007,415 $1,122,415 $1,237,415 
RB Kenny Gainwell $743,881 $908,881 $1,023,881 $1,138,881 
DT Marlon Tuipulotu $708,978 $873,978 $988,978 $1,103,978 
DE Tarron Jackson $707,439 $872,439 $987,439 $1,102,439 
LB JaCoby Stevens $692,677 $857,677 $972,677 $1,087,677 
LB Patrick Johnson $686,468 $851,468 $966,468 $1,081,468 


During the 2024 offseason, the Eagles will also have the opportunity to exercise a fifth-year option on Smith.

In you add up all the money in the "2021" column, the total estimated rookie pool for the Eagles' draft class is $10,547,006. So will they need roughly $10.5 million in cap space to sign all their rookies? Nah, it doesn't quite work that that. Because the NFL only counts the top 51 earning players on the roster toward the salary cap, only Smith, Dickerson, and Williams will replace players above the "top 51" line of demarcation, so to speak. 

As you'll see on OverTheCap's Eagles page, there are a bunch of players at the back end of the top 51 who will each count for $850,000 against the cap this year. In other words, You would take the cap numbers for Smith, Dickerson, and Williams, and subtract $850,000 from each of their 2021 cap amounts, and then add up those three amounts to come up with the extra cap space the Eagles would need to sign their draft picks. 

I'll save you the work. It's $3,615,148. The Eagles currently have $5,021,321 in cap space, according to the NFLPA public daily salary cap report, so they have the ability to sign all of their rookie draft picks without clearing further cap space.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles rookie salary cap

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Food & Drink

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved