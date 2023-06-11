Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: iDL Moro Ojomo

June 11, 2023
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll finish out the series and try to find a comp for seventh-round defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.
Previous player comp profiles
Jalen Carter | Nolan Smith | Tyler Steen | Sydney Brown | Kelee Ringo | Tanner McKee
Ojomo is a Nigerian-born prospect who played in 42 games at Texas. In 2022, he had 32 tackles (5 for loss), and 3 sacks. He is thought of as a stout run defender, and like the rest of the Eagles' draft picks this year, he has some athletic traits.
A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network:
Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.
Some highlights:
Ojomo was rated a lot higher than his 249th draft slot. Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had Ojomo as his 111th ranked player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic considered him a 4th/5th round prospect. He likely fell because he is undersized, and sort of a "tweener" who is an imperfect fit in many schemes.
Ojomo reminds me of another seventh-round player in Shelby Harris, a nine year vet who is currently a free agent but has played for the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Broncos, and Seahawks. Like Ojomo, Harris is an undersized interior lineman with long arms and some nice athletic traits.
|Measurable
|Moro Ojomo
|Shelby Harris
|Height
|6'2 1/2"
|6'2 1/8"
|Weight
|292
|288
|Arm length
|34 1/2"
|34 5/8"
|Hand size
|10 3/8"
|9 1/2"
|40 time
|5.04
|4.88
|Vertical jump
|33"
|32"
|Broad jump
|112"
|110"
Harris didn't play much his first three seasons in the NFL, but he broke out in his fourth season as a nice role player for the Broncos. He became a full-time starter in his sixth season and beyond. He has some hustle in his game, and wins with power.
Ojomo could maybe eventually develop into that kind of player for the Eagles, ideally in a rotational role.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader