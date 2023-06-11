More Sports:

June 11, 2023

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: iDL Moro Ojomo

Who does Eagles rookie Moro Ojomo remind us of?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042923MoroOjomo Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Moro Ojomo

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll finish out the series and try to find a comp for seventh-round defensive lineman Moro Ojomo.

Previous player comp profiles

Jalen Carter | Nolan Smith | Tyler Steen | Sydney Brown | Kelee Ringo | Tanner McKee

Ojomo is a Nigerian-born prospect who played in 42 games at Texas. In 2022, he had 32 tackles (5 for loss), and 3 sacks. He is thought of as a stout run defender, and like the rest of the Eagles' draft picks this year, he has some athletic traits.

A scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL Network

Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.

Some highlights: 

Ojomo was rated a lot higher than his 249th draft slot. Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had Ojomo as his 111th ranked player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic considered him a 4th/5th round prospect. He likely fell because he is undersized, and sort of a "tweener" who is an imperfect fit in many schemes.

Ojomo reminds me of another seventh-round player in Shelby Harris, a nine year vet who is currently a free agent but has played for the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Broncos, and Seahawks. Like Ojomo, Harris is an undersized interior lineman with long arms and some nice athletic traits.

Measurable Moro Ojomo Shelby Harris 
Height 6'2 1/2" 6'2 1/8" 
Weight 292 288 
Arm length 34 1/2" 34 5/8" 
Hand size 10 3/8" 9 1/2" 
40 time 5.04 4.88 
Vertical jump 33" 32" 
Broad jump 112" 110" 

Harris didn't play much his first three seasons in the NFL, but he broke out in his fourth season as a nice role player for the Broncos. He became a full-time starter in his sixth season and beyond. He has some hustle in his game, and wins with power.

Ojomo could maybe eventually develop into that kind of player for the Eagles, ideally in a rotational role.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Moro Ojomo Eagles rookie comps

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Government

To deter illegal street racing, Philly should impose $2,000 fines and seize vehicles, councilmember says
Street Racing Bill

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: A new camp battle for a starting spot is emerging
6.1.23_Eagles-Jalen-Carter-defense_ColleenClaggett-9691.jpg

Film

Aliens invade Philly, Wildwood in comedy duo's short film 'Higher Grounds'
Higher Grounds Philly Movie

Weekend

Philly Beer Week and a Prince birthday bash: Your weekend guide to things to do
philly beer week.jpg

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved