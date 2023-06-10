More Sports:

June 10, 2023

Would an NFL team of current free agents make the playoffs?

The current list of NFL free agents is kind of loaded.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
042323DalvinCook Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Eagles don't really have much room for anymore free agents — aside from perhaps a depth signing at linebacker. Which is a sign of how loaded Philly's roster is. But there are some extremely talented free agents left on the market and many of them would improve any team's depth chart.

DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook are the headliners, and there are a ton of good players at nearly every position.

Since OTAs are over and the football calendar is bare, why not have a thought experiment — would a team of all the best players currently without a job be a playoff team? 

Here's what an All-free agent lineup would look like:

Offense

PositionStarterBackup3rd string
QuarterbackTeddy BridgewaterCarson WentzMatt Ryan
Running backDalvin CookEzekiell ElliottLeonard Fournette
Kareem Hunt
Wide receiverDeAndre HopkinsKenny GolladayJulio Jones
Slot receiverJarvis Landry  
Tight endMyCole PruittMaxx Williams 
Left tackleTaylor LewanEric Fisher 
Left guardDalton RisnerGabe Jackson 
CenterBen JonesBilly Price 
Right guardTrai TurnerA.J. Cann 
Right tackleGeorge FantMichael Schofield 


The skill players are actually elite and still in their prime. There aren't really any flashy tight end free agents available but the offensive line isn't bad and this is a team that could move the football — if it can stay healthy.

Defense

PositionStarterStarterBackup
Defensive tackleDawuane SmootChris WormleyMatt Ioannitis
Shelby Harris
Edge rusherJadeveon ClowneyYannick NgakoueTrey Flowers
Justin Houston
Outside linebackerJaylon SmithKwon AlexanderKyle Van Noy
Inside linebackerRashaan EvansZach Cunningham
 
CornerbackMarcus PetersRonald DarbyByron Jones
SafetyAdrian AmosJohn JohnsonAndrew Adams


The defense isn't as good as the offense, but there are some potent pass rushers (we didn't even include Melvin Ingram with the edge players) and the cornerbacks have a track record of being pretty NFL starters.

Overall, the assembled free agents of the NFL could probably make a push for a Wildcard spot, no? Maybe 8 or 9 wins depending on if they stay healthy and on the strength of schedule?

With about a month and a half until training camps begin, many if not all of these players should find homes and many will probably be forced to take a discount to do so.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

