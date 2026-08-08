Eagles roster 2026: Updated locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

We're a week and a half into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so it feels like a reasonable time to update the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to show who will be fighting for the open spots on the roster as well as the changes we made from when we last conducted this exercise a month ago.

35 Locks 🔒 (up from 34)

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee .

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby.

• Fullback: None.



• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks , Darius Cooper ⬆️

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.

• Edge defender: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young ⬆️.

• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter.

• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Michael Carter ⬆️.

• Safety: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

Changes:

• QB Tanner McKee: Ok, so this isn't a change, necessarily, as I'd still have McKee as a lock to make the roster, assuming he doesn't get traded. But I also think the Eagles would be open to lowering their asking price in a trade for McKee, since Andy Dalton is outplaying him to some small degree. Ultimately, I think it's far more likely that Dalton will be traded than McKee.

Also, I'll note here that I nearly added Cole Payton to the locks since he has shown legitimate ability so far in camp, but decided that I'd like to see him in a preseason game first.

• WR Darius Cooper ⬆️: Cooper has been the third-best receiver on the team throughout camp, and there's a sizeable gap between him and whoever is fourth. He is going to make the team. We're bumping him all the way up from the bubble to lock status. He jumped two categories.

• iDL Byron Young ⬆️: Young has done enough good things, and his spot as the fourth iDL hasn't really been challenged by the guys behind him in the pecking order. It's pretty safe to say he'll be on the roster.

• CB/S Michael Carter ⬆️: Vic Fangio likes Carter, a versatile piece who can play slot corner and safety. He is also the sixth DB with the first-team defense. He is going to be on the roster. Promoted from the not-quite-locks.



8 not-quite-locks 🔓 (down from 11)

• Quarterback: Cole Payton.

• Running back: None.

• Fullback: Cameron Latu ⬆️.



• Wide receiver: Marquise Brown ⬇️.

• Tight end: Johnny Mundt.

• Offensive tackle: Fred Johnson ⬇️

• Interior offensive line: None.

• Edge defender: Arnold Ebeketie.

• Interior defensive line: None.

• Linebacker: Chance Campbell ⬆️, Smael Mondon.

• Cornerback: None.

• Safety: None.

• Specialists: None.

Changes:

• FB/TE Cameron Latu ⬆️: Latu has had a really nice camp so far. He has blocked well, he has caught a lot more passes than I was expecting, and he's a good special teamer. Promoted from the bubble.



• WR Marquise Brown ⬇️: Brown got $5 million guaranteed from the Eagles, and he canceled out a comp pick. Also, he's a legitimate, professional receiver with a track record of decent production. My opinion remains (mostly) unchanged that he'll be on the team. However, I would have at least four receivers ahead of him on camp performance so far — DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, and Elijah Moore. I might also add Johnny Wilson, and although Makai Lemon hasn't done much he will obviously be on the roster. How many receivers can they keep? There should probably be some pressure for Brown to pick up his game.

• OT Fred Johnson ⬇️: Johnson is a trustworthy swing tackle with plenty of experience, but I believe that Markel Bell has had a strong start to camp. If the Eagles trust what they see from Bell and think he can be a swing tackle as a rookie, maybe they could trade Johnson to a team with needs at tackle? But to be clear, I do not believe that Johnson's fall from lock to not-quite-lock is because he has played poorly or anything like that.



• LB Chance Campbell ⬆️: "Don't sleep on Chance now," Fangio said on Wednesday. "You guys, when you make your lists out there, we like Chance. Chance is a good football player. He had some injuries earlier in his career that set him back. Since the day we picked him up last year, he's shown that he's a football player and we like him." Fangio's comments warrant a promotion from the bubble to the not-quite-locks.

