Eagles roster 2026: Updated locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

August 08, 2026
We're a week and a half into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so it feels like a reasonable time to update the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to show who will be fighting for the open spots on the roster as well as the changes we made from when we last conducted this exercise a month ago.
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby.
• Fullback: None.
• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper ⬆️
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell.
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.
• Edge defender: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith.
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young ⬆️.
• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter.
• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Michael Carter ⬆️.
• Safety: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.
Changes:
• QB Tanner McKee: Ok, so this isn't a change, necessarily, as I'd still have McKee as a lock to make the roster, assuming he doesn't get traded. But I also think the Eagles would be open to lowering their asking price in a trade for McKee, since Andy Dalton is outplaying him to some small degree. Ultimately, I think it's far more likely that Dalton will be traded than McKee.
Also, I'll note here that I nearly added Cole Payton to the locks since he has shown legitimate ability so far in camp, but decided that I'd like to see him in a preseason game first.
• WR Darius Cooper ⬆️: Cooper has been the third-best receiver on the team throughout camp, and there's a sizeable gap between him and whoever is fourth. He is going to make the team. We're bumping him all the way up from the bubble to lock status. He jumped two categories.
• iDL Byron Young ⬆️: Young has done enough good things, and his spot as the fourth iDL hasn't really been challenged by the guys behind him in the pecking order. It's pretty safe to say he'll be on the roster.
• CB/S Michael Carter ⬆️: Vic Fangio likes Carter, a versatile piece who can play slot corner and safety. He is also the sixth DB with the first-team defense. He is going to be on the roster. Promoted from the not-quite-locks.
• Quarterback: Cole Payton.
• Running back: None.
• Fullback: Cameron Latu ⬆️.
• Wide receiver: Marquise Brown ⬇️.
• Tight end: Johnny Mundt.
• Offensive tackle: Fred Johnson ⬇️
• Interior offensive line: None.
• Edge defender: Arnold Ebeketie.
• Interior defensive line: None.
• Linebacker: Chance Campbell ⬆️, Smael Mondon.
• Cornerback: None.
• Safety: None.
• Specialists: None.
Changes:
• FB/TE Cameron Latu ⬆️: Latu has had a really nice camp so far. He has blocked well, he has caught a lot more passes than I was expecting, and he's a good special teamer. Promoted from the bubble.
• WR Marquise Brown ⬇️: Brown got $5 million guaranteed from the Eagles, and he canceled out a comp pick. Also, he's a legitimate, professional receiver with a track record of decent production. My opinion remains (mostly) unchanged that he'll be on the team. However, I would have at least four receivers ahead of him on camp performance so far — DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper, and Elijah Moore. I might also add Johnny Wilson, and although Makai Lemon hasn't done much he will obviously be on the roster. How many receivers can they keep? There should probably be some pressure for Brown to pick up his game.
• OT Fred Johnson ⬇️: Johnson is a trustworthy swing tackle with plenty of experience, but I believe that Markel Bell has had a strong start to camp. If the Eagles trust what they see from Bell and think he can be a swing tackle as a rookie, maybe they could trade Johnson to a team with needs at tackle? But to be clear, I do not believe that Johnson's fall from lock to not-quite-lock is because he has played poorly or anything like that.
• LB Chance Campbell ⬆️: "Don't sleep on Chance now," Fangio said on Wednesday. "You guys, when you make your lists out there, we like Chance. Chance is a good football player. He had some injuries earlier in his career that set him back. Since the day we picked him up last year, he's shown that he's a football player and we like him." Fangio's comments warrant a promotion from the bubble to the not-quite-locks.
• Quarterback: Andy Dalton.
• Running back: Will Shipley ⬇️, Dameon Pierce.
• Fullback: None.
• Wide receiver: Elijah Moore, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey.
• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins.
• Offensive tackle: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams.
• Interior offensive line: Micah Morris ⬇️, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors ⬆️, Michael Jordan.
• Edge defender: A.J. Epenesa, Keyshawn James-Newby, Joshua Weru ⬆️
• Interior defensive line: Uar Bernard, Gabe Hall, Ty Robinson ⬇️.
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: Kelee Ringo ⬇️, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams.
• Safety: Cole Wisniewski ⬇️, Kapena Gushiken ⬆️, Maximus Pulley ⬆️
• Specialists: Rocco Underwood.
Changes:
• RB Will Shipley ⬇️: Shipley didn't impress enough during camp a year ago, so the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby. This year he hasn't made many plays and he had a brutal drop when he was schemed wide open on a wheel route down the field. Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce has looked intriguing at times. Shipley has a leg up because the team drafted him and they'd like to see him pan out, but on merit Pierce has been better so far.
• iOL Micah Morris ⬇️: Morris has missed two practices and been limited in two others, so he is missing valuable reps. Meanwhile, guys like Willie Lampkin and Jake Majors are making good use of their opportunities.
• iOL Jake Majors ⬆️: With Cam Jurgens leaving practice early on Friday, Majors filled in at C with the first-team offense. That at least warrants a rise from the longshots to the bubble.
• iDL Ty Robinson ⬇️: Robinson began camp mostly just playing with the developmental players. He has more recently gotten some more reps with the 2's and 3's, but is clearly on the bubble. He is demoted from the not-quite-locks.
• EDGE Joshua Weru ⬆️: Weru is an outstanding athlete, and that has translated to the field at times. I'm really interested in seeing what he'll do in the preseason games, but he is now a bubble player instead of a longshot.
• CB Kelee Ringo ⬇️: The good and bad for Ringo is that I've barely noticed him. He feels more like a bubble player than where I had him originally among the not-quite-locks.
• S Cole Wisniewski ⬇️: Wisniewski missed the Eagles' spring practices. He was good to go for the start of camp, but injured his hamstring and has missed five practices. Demoted from the not-quite-locks.
• CB/S Kapena Gushiken ⬆️: Gush is an undrafted rookie who has speed and a little toughness to his game. He has a chance to stick as a special teams guy and developmental player.
• S Maximus Pulley ⬆️: Pulley is another undrafted rookie who has been around the ball a lot. He seems to understand where the ball is going in the passing game and has some fearlessness triggering downhill against the run. I'm really curious to see Gush and Pulley in the preseason games. There's opportunity to make the team with Wisniewski's injury.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: Elijah Mitchell.
• Fullback: Carson Steele.
• Wide receiver: Danny Gray, Quez Watkins, Samori Toure, Erik Ezukanma, Brandon Hayes.
• Tight end: Stone Smartt, Dae'Quan Wright.
• Offensive tackle: Hollin Pierce, John Ojukwu.
• Interior offensive line: Jaeden Roberts.
• Edge defender: Jose Ramirez.
• Interior defensive line: Zion Wilson.
• Linebacker: Deontae Lawson.
• Cornerback: Jakorian Bennett, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ambry Thomas, Shaun Wade.
• Safety: Andre' Sam ⬇️, J.T. Gray ⬇️.
• Specialists: None.
Changes:
• S Andre' Sam ⬇️: The Eagles do like Sam to some degree, but in order to make the team he had to have a standout camp, and hasn't. He can be safety brought back to the practice squad, but he is a longshot to make the 53. Demoted from the bubble.
• S J.T. Gray ⬇️: Without cheating, I couldn't tell you what Gray's number is. That's not good. He's a career special teams standout with a couple of All-Pro nods under his belt, but he is also a vested vet who wouldn't have to clear waivers and can probably be brought back to the practice squad.
• iDL Ta'Quon Graham ✂️: Graham was cut.
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