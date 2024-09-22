Eagles-Saints Week 3 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed just two players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but added Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to it mid-week. He's active. The Saints initially listed 10 players on their injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Saints' inactives, with analysis.

The Eagles elevated WR Parris Campbell and TE Jack Stoll from the practice squad. Tanner McKee will dress as the emergency quarterback.

• WR A.J. Brown: With Brown out for the second straight week, expect Saquon Barkley to get a heavy workload yet again, after getting 24 carries Week 1 and 22 carries Week 2. And, obviously, expect DeVonta Smith to dominate targets in the passing game. When do the Eagles try to get Dallas Goedert more involved? With Brown out Week 2, Goedert got just 4 targets.



• LB Devin White: White didn't make the trip to Brazil as a result of an ankle injury Week 1, but he has now been a healthy scratch in each of the following two weeks.

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles have plenty of depth in their secondary, and Ricks played just one special teams snap when he was active Week 1.



• OL Darrian Kinnard: The backup offensive linemen will be Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson, and Nick Gates. Gates was recently added to the 53-man roster.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday.

• DT Byron Young: The Eagles claimed Young off of waivers after 53-man cutdowns.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• S Sydney Brown (PUP): Brown tore an ACL in the 2023 regular season finale against the New York Giants, and is still rehabbing that injury. During training camp practices, Brown could be found standing well behind the action during team drills, engaged and taking mental reps. He also did sprints on a side field, and looked fast.



But he'll spend the first four games on the PUP list. The Eagles have four safeties on their active roster — Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, and Tristin McCollum.

• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that will keep him out 6-8 weeks.



• WR Ainias Smith (IR): After a shaky camp that finished mildly promisingly, Smith conveniently suffered an ankle injury that will keep him out 4-6 weeks.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam (IR): The Eagles burned an IR-DFR designation on Okwuegbunam prior to 53-man cutdowns. He is out a projected 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.

The notable player among the Saints' inactives is do-everything guy Taysom Hill.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• OT Ryan Ramczyk: The Saints placed Ramczyk on the reserve PUP list before the start of training camp, ending his season. Ramczyk was once a first-team All-Pro, and he has two Pro Bowls under his belt, but he has a lingering knee injury. 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning has taken over for Ramczyk at RT. Penning was viewed as a bust for the Saints, starting just five games in his first two seasons, and not playing well when he got opportunities. He has shown a little more promise so far in 2024.

• RB Kendre Miller: Miller is a second-year back who rushed 41 times for 156 yards as a rookie in 2023.

