Week 3 non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. And yes, I'm aware that most of the below is obvious. Ideal winners bolded.

NFC East

• Ravens at Cowboys: All four NFC East teams are underdogs this week:



Eagles (+2.5) Cowboys (+1) Commanders (+7.5) Giants (+6.5)

There's a decent chance that all the NFC East teams have losing records after Week 3.

• Giants at Browns: The Giants lost to the Commanders Week 2, failing to beat the only team they have been able to beat consistently over the last decade or so. They are entirely unthreatening, and it's best if they start putting some games in the win column, (a) so they screw up their draft position, and (b) so they retain their very clearly unqualified GM.

• Commanders at Bengals: Whenever Washington has won NFC East titles in the recent past, it has been a result of the Eagles and Cowboys having simultaneous down seasons, and they'll eke it out with like 8 or 9 wins. It's probably best if they pile up some losses while the Eagles figure out their identity.



NFC vs. NFC

• 49ers at Rams: The Niners and Rams are both extremely banged up for a Week 3 game. It's best if the Niners rack up as many losses as possible while they're not at full strength. They're still the best team in the NFC, when healthy.

• Lions at Cardinals: The Cardinals' offense has been frisky to start the season, but they aren't the threat in the NFC that the Lions are. A 1-2 Lions start would be ideal.



NFC vs. AFC

Including the three NFC East games above, there are nine NFC vs. AFC games this week.

• Packers at Titans: The more games the Packers lose while Jordan Love is out, the better, since they were so dangerous in the playoffs last season.

• Texans at Vikings: I don't know what to make of the Vikings just yet. They didn't appear to be playoff contenders to open the season, but they're out to a 2-0 start with Sam Darnold playing well. Ultimately, I think the Packers will be a more serious Super Bowl contender than the Vikings when they get Love back, and the Lions are obviously right there as well. It's probably best if Minnesota somehow wins the NFC North.



• Broncos at Buccaneers: The Bucs might be dangerous. Certainly, Jalen Hurts has struggled in some of his matchups against Todd Bowles. I think the Eagles would probably prefer to avoid them in January.



• Dolphins at Seahawks: It's best if there's a team that can challenge the Niners in the NFC West, and Seattle (2-0) has an early one-game lead.

• Bears at Colts: As we noted last week, the Bears are the exact type of team that you want to get as an opponent in the playoffs, because they have a rookie quarterback and holes along both lines.

• Chiefs at Falcons: I'm sure the Eagles would like to get another crack at the Falcons in the playoffs.

For future reference

The following bolded teams play the Eagles this season, so they're just worth keeping an eye on, but it doesn't really matter who wins these games, except for the Panthers, who are headed toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. Better them than the Giants.



Chargers at Steelers Panthers at Raiders Jaguars at Bills

The Eagles play the Steelers Week 15, the Panthers Week 16, and the Jaguars Week 9.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader