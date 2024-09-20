Eagles-Saints: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 3 in New Orleans

Monday night's mortifying loss to the Falcons exposed that the Eagles' defense can't stop the run or even get pressure on an even more immobile quarterback coming off an Achilles tear.

So of course up next for them is a run-heavy 2-0 New Orleans Saints team, fresh off of a 115-yard rushing performance from Alvin Kamara and a 44-19 drubbing of the Cowboys.

This might be a real matchup problem down at the Superdome.

Here are our thoughts and predictions going into it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 3



Eagles (1-1) at Saints (2-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 3 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings NO -2.5 PHI +120

NO -142 49.5 FanDuel NO -2.5 PHI +128

NO -152 49.5 BetRivers NO -3 PHI +118

NO -143 49 BetMGM NO -3 PHI +130

NO -155 49.5 Bally's NO -3 PHI +118

NO -143 49 *Lines as of Wednesday morning

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1

PICK: Saints 36, Eagles 27.

It was easy enough to dismiss the Saints' 47-10 shellacking of the Panthers Week 1, but they now have everyone's attention after dismantling the Cowboys Week 2, 44-19. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has the Saints' offense off to an outstanding start, as he has kept opposing defenses guessing, and off-balance.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' pass rush sucks. Bryce Huff looks disinterested, Josh Sweat looks more like the player he was during the back half of 2023 than the one he was in 2022 and the first half of 2023, Nolan Smith doesn't seem ready to make plays in an elevated role, and Jordan Davis has been a non-factor. If you're an opposing offensive coordinator, scheming protections is pretty straightforward — double Jalen Carter, and dare everyone else to win their one-on-ones.

The problem for the Eagles is that there really shouldn't be much realistic hope that their pass rush is going to substantially improve. Huff was invisible in training camp, so it's not as if his no-show for the first two games should come as a huge surprise, and let's not forget that the Eagles tried to trade Sweat this offseason but found no enthusiastic takers.

Give me the Saints. They're the hottest team out of the gate this season, and the Eagles' defense hasn't shown that they are ready to cool them off.



Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1

PICK: Eagles 30, Saints 27

Going to play the role of contrarian here in contrast to the rest of our staff going Saints. The Eagles will be able to put up some points and will get some good luck in the turnover battle. The Saints will fall back to earth a bit. Hey, it could happen.



Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-2

PICK: Saints 31, Eagles 20

The vibes are in the absolute gutter. The Eagles can't stop the run just as Alvin Kamara is having a renaissance. Derek Carr looks poised to carve the Eagles' defense up with quick, sharp throws that the Birds' non-existent pass rush will be helpless to stop. Making matters worse, the team will yet again be without their best player in A.J. Brown.

Oh, yeah, the game is also in the house of horrors down in New Orleans where the Eagles never win.