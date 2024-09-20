More Sports:

September 20, 2024

Eagles-Saints: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 3 in New Orleans

Can the Eagles' D-line find a way to contain Alvin Kamara and the Saints' dominant run game?

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
CJ-Gardner-Johnson-Bijan-Robinson-Eagles-Falcons_091824 Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

The Eagles' defense is going to need to manage the run much better than it did against the Falcons in Week 2.

Monday night's mortifying loss to the Falcons exposed that the Eagles' defense can't stop the run or even get pressure on an even more immobile quarterback coming off an Achilles tear. 

So of course up next for them is a run-heavy 2-0 New Orleans Saints team, fresh off of a 115-yard rushing performance from Alvin Kamara and a 44-19 drubbing of the Cowboys. 

This might be a real matchup problem down at the Superdome.

Here are our thoughts and predictions going into it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 3

Eagles (1-1) at Saints (2-0)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Caesars Superdome (New Orleans, La.)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 3 betting odds
 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings NO -2.5PHI +120
NO -142		49.5
FanDuel NO -2.5PHI +128
NO -152		49.5
BetRiversNO -3 PHI +118
NO -143		49
 BetMGMNO -3PHI +130
NO -155		 49.5 
Bally's NO -3 PHI +118
NO -143		49
*Lines as of Wednesday morning

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

@JimmyKempski |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1

PICK: Saints 36, Eagles 27.

It was easy enough to dismiss the Saints' 47-10 shellacking of the Panthers Week 1, but they now have everyone's attention after dismantling the Cowboys Week 2, 44-19. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has the Saints' offense off to an outstanding start, as he has kept opposing defenses guessing, and off-balance.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' pass rush sucks. Bryce Huff looks disinterested, Josh Sweat looks more like the player he was during the back half of 2023 than the one he was in 2022 and the first half of 2023, Nolan Smith doesn't seem ready to make plays in an elevated role, and Jordan Davis has been a non-factor. If you're an opposing offensive coordinator, scheming protections is pretty straightforward — double Jalen Carter, and dare everyone else to win their one-on-ones.

The problem for the Eagles is that there really shouldn't be much realistic hope that their pass rush is going to substantially improve. Huff was invisible in training camp, so it's not as if his no-show for the first two games should come as a huge surprise, and let's not forget that the Eagles tried to trade Sweat this offseason but found no enthusiastic takers.

Give me the Saints. They're the hottest team out of the gate this season, and the Eagles' defense hasn't shown that they are ready to cool them off.

MORE: Jimmy's Week 3 picks

Evan Macy

@evan_macy |  Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1

PICK: Eagles 30, Saints 27

Going to play the role of contrarian here in contrast to the rest of our staff going Saints. The Eagles will be able to put up some points and will get some good luck in the turnover battle. The Saints will fall back to earth a bit. Hey, it could happen.

Shamus Clancy

@shamus_clancy | Email |  Stories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 0-2

PICK: Saints 31, Eagles 20

The vibes are in the absolute gutter. The Eagles can't stop the run just as Alvin Kamara is having a renaissance. Derek Carr looks poised to carve the Eagles' defense up with quick, sharp throws that the Birds' non-existent pass rush will be helpless to stop. Making matters worse, the team will yet again be without their best player in A.J. Brown. 

Oh, yeah, the game is also in the house of horrors down in New Orleans where the Eagles never win. 

MORE: Eagles-Saints injury report

Nick Tricome

@itssnick | EmailStories
2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-1

PICK: Saints 35, Eagles 6

Alvin Kamara is going to light this defense up, and after what I saw Monday night, I have an anxious feeling that the offense is going to completely stall out here.

None of this feels right on the Eagles' side of things.

MORE: The Eagles' D-line can't be this ineffective, right?

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage
Limited - FCCC Dr Cann examines patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults

Just In

Must Read

Development

Mayor Cherelle Parker endorses 76ers arena in Center City

76ers Arena

Sponsored

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall

Limited - CBF - Flags

Senior Health

Training your brain to memorize names and to-do lists may delay Alzheimer's symptoms

Brain Training Alzheimer's

TV

Can you ace this Philly-themed 'Jeopardy!' category?

jeopardy philadelphia category

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Zack Wheeler dominates, but poor offense leads to series loss vs. Brewers

Wheeler 9.18.24

Festivals

Here's your guide to celebrating Oktoberfest around Philly

South Street Oktoberfest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved