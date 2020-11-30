Eagles-Seahawks inactives, with analysis

After finally getting healthier with the return of some key players the last few games, the Eagles took a big hit this week, when they lost Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have been banged up this year as well, though they have found a way to overcome their injuries.

Here are the Eagles' and Seahawks' inactives, with analysis.

• RT Lane Johnson: Johnson's season is over, as his recurring ankle issues continue. We covered Johnson in more depth here, but he'll soon land on injured reserve. The Eagles' starting OL will look like so on Monday:

LT LG C RG RT Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor

: Ford and Craig James, arguably the Eagles' two best special teams players, are both out.

• WR Quez Watkins: With Alshon Jeffery inexplicably still active on game day, Watkins remains inactive.

• RB Jason Huntley: RB4.

• QB Nate Sudfeld: QB3.



Reserve/COVID-19 list

• WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Arcega-Whiteside was a healthy scratch last Sunday in NJ against the Giants, 19 months after the Eagles selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is essentially the seventh receiver in the Eagles' pecking order, at best, behind Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, and John Hightower. In 2019, Arcega-Whiteside had 10 catches for 169 yards, and 1 TD. In 2020, he has 2 catches for 45 yards.

• S Marcus Epps: Backup free safety behind Rodney McLeod.





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

IR, designated for return

• TE Zach Ertz (21-day practice window activated) : Doug Pederson said in his Saturday morning press conference that Ertz likely won't be available for Monday night against the Seahawks.

Notable players on short-term IR

• WR DeSean Jackson: Jackson played three games, missed three games, returned for one game, and is probably done for the season. Predictably, relying on Jackson to stay healthy this season at this stage of his career was a mistake.



• LB Nate Gerry: Alex Singleton has taken over Gerry's role as the Eagles' three-down linebacker, and has played better.

• DT Hassan Ridgeway: Ridgeway went on IR with a biceps injury. Because the Eagles were (previously) fortunate not to see any of their top three DTs miss any substantial time through the first six games, Ridgeway didn't get a a ton of snaps, but he was productive when he was on the field. Ridgeway had 11 tackles (2 for loss) and a sack on 137 snaps this year. His season is over.

• CB Cre'Von LeBlanc: Strap is a fan favorite, but he has not had a great season.



• CB Craig James: Out with a shoulder injury.



Notable players on season-ending IR

• LT Andre Dillard (season-ending IR): Dillard struggled as a rookie, and he came into camp as a clear player of interest, as he was poised to start at LT this season. He was up and down in camp, with the "down" moments being alarming. Dillard injured his biceps, and is done for the season.

Notable players on PUP

• RG Brandon Brooks (PUP): Brooks was in the conversation for 'best RG in the NFL," so obviously, losing him for the year has hurt. The Eagles have had a revolving door at RG all season.

COVID-19 Opt outs

• WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin was a veteran wide receiver with speed that the Eagles took a flier on, as something of an possible in-game replacement for DeSean Jackson.





We'll update with the Seahawks' inactives when they are made available.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Quinton Dunbar (IR): Dunbar is a good starting corner who is currently on IR with a knee injury. He could return this year, but is obviously out against the Eagles.



• DE Bruce Irvin (IR): Irvin had 8.5 sacks for the Panthers last season. He was a starter with Seattle this year before a torn ACL ended his season after two games.



• TE Greg Olsen (IR): Olsen suffered a ruptured plantar fascia (foot). He was a quasi-starter who contributed 23 catches for 224 yards and a TD in 10 games this season.



• S Marquise Blair (IR): Blair was a 2019 second-round pick of the Seahawks who played in 14 games as a rookie, starting three. 32 tackles, 2 FF, struggled in coverage. He was Seattle's fifth DB this year, and was lost for the season after two games with a torn ACL.

• RB Rashaad Penny (PUP): Penny is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered last season, but he could return to the field this season. 5.3 career YPC.



• DE Branden Jackson (IR): Jackson played in 15 games for Seattle last year, starting 3. His season (and possibly career) is over with a spinal condition.



• DT Bryan Mone (IR): Rotational DT, high ankle sprain.



• WR Phillip Dorsett (IR): Dorsett is sidelined with bone spurs. He won't be playing against the Eagles, or fighting in Vietnam.



• CB Neiko Thorpe (IR): Career back-of-the-roster guy, but maybe noteworthy because the Seahawks are already very banged up at corner.



• S Lano Hill (IR): Another reserve DB.



• WR Josh Gordon (suspended): Gordon is out indefinitely while he serves his fifth suspension.



• DE Damontre Moore (suspended): Rotational DE, and not a very effective one. 8 tackles, 1 sack this season.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader