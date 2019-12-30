Eagles will face Seahawks in first round of NFL playoffs next Sunday

Before the day began, we already knew that if the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business against the New York Giants, they would win the NFC East, and play the loser of the San Francisco 49ers - Seattle Seahawks game in the first round of the playoffs.

When a final last minute Seahawks drive fell short of the goal line as time expired, the Niners became the 1 seed in the NFC, and the Seahawks became the 5 seed, meaning that the Seahawks will travel to Philly next Sunday to take on the Eagles at 4:40 p.m. EST.

We'll get to the analysis of that matchup later in the week. For now, here's the full wildcard round schedule:

Saturday:

(5) Bills at (4) Texans, 4:35 p.m., ABC

(6) Titans at (3) Patri*ts, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday:

(6) Vikings at (3) Saints, 1:05 p.m., FOX

(5) Seahawks at (4) Eagles, 4:40 p.m., NBC

The teams with first-round byes also already know when they'll be playing during the divisional round of the playoffs:

Saturday:

TBD at (1) 49ers, 4:35 p.m., NBC

TBD at (1) Ravens, 8:15 p.m., CBS

Sunday:

TBD at (2) Chiefs, 3:05 p.m., CBS

TBD at (2) Packers, 6:40 p.m., FOX

Should the Eagles advance to the divisional round of the playoffs, they'll play the Packers if the Vikings beat the Saints. They'll play the 49ers if the Saints beat the Vikings, and they'll (unfairly, in my view) have to travel cross-country on a short week, if so.

