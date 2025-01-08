Eagles sign first-round S Lewis Cine

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed S Lewis Cine to their active roster.

Cine was a Vikings 2022 first-round pick (32nd overall) who suffered a compound fracture in his leg Week 4 of his rookie season. He missed the rest of the 2022 season, and played sparingly in 2023 before being released by the Vikings following 2024 training camp. Cine spent the 2024 season on the Bills' practice squad.

Cine has appeared in 11 NFL games in three seasons. He has only played 10 career snaps in the regular defense, with 134 special teams snaps. He has 1 career tackle.

Like many other Eagles players on the defensive side of the ball, Cine is a former Georgia Bulldog. He joins Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Kelee Ringo from Georgia's 2021 national championship team. His college scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Cine plays with a willing aggressiveness that fit right in with Georgia's talented stop unit. He plays with an urgent, downhill approach, which leads to memorable collisions but he's not always under control in getting there. He doesn't have desired mass and stopping power for his style of play, but the work gets done. Cine lacks range and instincts to play over the top and is better suited to split safety and down safety alignments. He can handle man coverage underneath but doesn't have the hips to swing and sway with talented receivers down the field. Cine has future starting potential as a zero flinch safety, but has limitations for defenses to consider.

College highlight reel:

Cine has good length and he had very good athletic traits coming out of college, including a 4.37 40 time.

Cine isn't likely to play for the Eagles during their playoff run, but the Eagles obviously felt his potential was worthy of poaching him from the Bills' practice squad, just to get a closer look at him in practice the rest of the season and next offseason.

