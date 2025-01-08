More Sports:

January 08, 2025

Eagles sign first-round S Lewis Cine

Lewis Cine was a 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia for Minnesota.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010825LewisCine Jeffrey Becker/Imagn Images

Lewis Cine

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have signed S Lewis Cine to their active roster.

Cine was a Vikings 2022 first-round pick (32nd overall) who suffered a compound fracture in his leg Week 4 of his rookie season. He missed the rest of the 2022 season, and played sparingly in 2023 before being released by the Vikings following 2024 training camp. Cine spent the 2024 season on the Bills' practice squad. 

Cine has appeared in 11 NFL games in three seasons. He has only played 10 career snaps in the regular defense, with 134 special teams snaps. He has 1 career tackle.

Like many other Eagles players on the defensive side of the ball, Cine is a former Georgia Bulldog. He joins Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Kelee Ringo from Georgia's 2021 national championship team. His college scouting report, via Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

Cine plays with a willing aggressiveness that fit right in with Georgia's talented stop unit. He plays with an urgent, downhill approach, which leads to memorable collisions but he's not always under control in getting there. He doesn't have desired mass and stopping power for his style of play, but the work gets done. Cine lacks range and instincts to play over the top and is better suited to split safety and down safety alignments. He can handle man coverage underneath but doesn't have the hips to swing and sway with talented receivers down the field. Cine has future starting potential as a zero flinch safety, but has limitations for defenses to consider.

College highlight reel:

Cine has good length and he had very good athletic traits coming out of college, including a 4.37 40 time.

Cine isn't likely to play for the Eagles during their playoff run, but the Eagles obviously felt his potential was worthy of poaching him from the Bills' practice squad, just to get a closer look at him in practice the rest of the season and next offseason.

MORE: What's the Eagles' best path to the Super Bowl?

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Lewis Cine

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

FactCheck.org to continue mission as Facebook drops partnership

Facebook Fact Check

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Music

Japanese Breakfast to release new album in March, play the Met in May

Japanese Breakfast album

Health News

Medical debt to be removed from credit reports of 15 million Americans

Medical Debt Credit

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

NoLibs restaurant week

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved