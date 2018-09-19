More Sports:

September 19, 2018

Eagles sign WR Jordan Matthews, place WR Mike Wallace on IR

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
091918JordanMatthews Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

He's back.

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews, and they have placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve. Matthews could see action as soon as this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthews spent three seasons with the Eagles from 2014-2016, when he racked up 225 catches for 2673 yards and 19 touchdowns. Here's where he ranks in NFL history in those three categories for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:

 225 catches2673 yards 19 touchdowns 
 11th in NFL history59th in NFL history T-76th in NFL history 


Here's where those numbers rank in Eagles history for players in their first three seasons in the NFL:

 225 catches2673 yards 19 touchdowns 
 1st in Eagles history3rd in Eagles history T-3rd in Eagles history 


During those three seasons, Matthews had more than double the number of catches, yards, and touchdowns of any receiver who played for the Eagles during that span. However, while Matthews caught a lot of passes, most of which were in Chip Kelly's misleading, artificially stat-boosting scheme, they often weren't high impact plays.

During the preseason in 2017, the Eagles dealt a third round pick, along with Matthews, to the Buffalo Bills for cornerback Ronald Darby. In one season in Buffalo, Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards and 1 TD. He signed with the New England Patriots this offseason, but was released in early August after suffering a hamstring injury.

It was a given that the Eagles were going to sign or trade for a wide receiver, as they are currently without Wallace, Alshon Jeffery, and Mack Hollins. Matthews knows the Eagles' scheme, and is good friends with Carson Wentz, who will be making his debut on Sunday against Indianapolis.

Wallace will be on injured reserve for at least eight weeks, at which point the Eagles can use one of their two "get out of IR free cards," for lack of a better description, to add him back to the roster. The Eagles' IR list is already filling up, as TE Richard Rodgers and Hollins are already on it. Given that the Eagles only have two "get out of IR cards" and there are three players on IR, at least one of Wallace, Rodgers, and Hollins will not return to the active roster this season.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jordan Matthews

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 3
091818NickFoles

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Food & Drink

Manayunk restaurant offering specialty cakes infused with alcohol
Boozy Cake at SOMO Restaurant

Flyers

Carter Hart's first in-game appearance as a Flyer could be the start of something
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Senior Health

Day-tripping to the dispensary: Seniors in pain hop aboard the canna-bus
09182018_Bud&Bloom

Education

Penn just made it possible to get an Ivy League bachelors degree online
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.