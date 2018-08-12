More Sports:

August 12, 2018

Eagles sign QB Christian Hackenberg

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
081218ChristianHackenberg

It's like the Eagles added another first round pick!

Just when you thought the Eagles' roster couldn't get any better, they went and signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Howie Roseman strikes gold again!

I kid, of course. Hackenberg was selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, which was considered a severe reach even at the time. He is now the fourth quarterback from the 2016 class to join the team.

 2016 DraftRound Overall 
 Carson Wentz
 Christian Hackenberg51 
 Nate Sudfeld187 
 Joe CallahanUDFA UDFA 


In May, the Jets traded Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh round pick. The Raiders then cut him less than a month later. 

Despite his reasonably high draft status and the fact that the Jets have sorely lacked competence at quarterback, Hackenberg has yet to appear in a regular season game. His professional experience is solely limited to the preseason, where he had one of the worst quarterbacking performances in a game that I've ever seen, noted here:

Hackenberg fits the physical profile of a quarterbacks the Eagles seem to prefer, at least in terms of height and weight.

 QuarterbackHeight Weight 
 Carson Wentz6'5 237 
 Nick Foles6'6 243 
 Nate Sudfeld6'6 227 
 Christian Hackenberg6'4 228 


His arrival could mean trouble for their current fourth quarterback, Joe Callahan. Hackenberg has almost zero chance of making the 53-man roster, as the team will reportedly try to develop him over time, like they have with Sudfeld.

If Doug Pederson can pull that off, they should extend his contract another five years.

