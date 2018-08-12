Eagles sign QB Christian Hackenberg

August 12, 2018
Just when you thought the Eagles' roster couldn't get any better, they went and signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Howie Roseman strikes gold again!
I kid, of course. Hackenberg was selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, which was considered a severe reach even at the time. He is now the fourth quarterback from the 2016 class to join the team.
|2016 Draft
|Round
|Overall
|Carson Wentz
|1
|2
|Christian Hackenberg
|2
|51
|Nate Sudfeld
|6
|187
|Joe Callahan
|UDFA
|UDFA
In May, the Jets traded Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh round pick. The Raiders then cut him less than a month later.
Despite his reasonably high draft status and the fact that the Jets have sorely lacked competence at quarterback, Hackenberg has yet to appear in a regular season game. His professional experience is solely limited to the preseason, where he had one of the worst quarterbacking performances in a game that I've ever seen, noted here:
Christian Hackenberg vs. the Eagles in 2016 preseason game:— Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 12, 2018
11-for-31, 54 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT returned 90 yards for a TD by Ed Reynolds.
Hackenberg fits the physical profile of a quarterbacks the Eagles seem to prefer, at least in terms of height and weight.
|Quarterback
|Height
|Weight
|Carson Wentz
|6'5
|237
|Nick Foles
|6'6
|243
|Nate Sudfeld
|6'6
|227
|Christian Hackenberg
|6'4
|228
His arrival could mean trouble for their current fourth quarterback, Joe Callahan. Hackenberg has almost zero chance of making the 53-man roster, as the team will reportedly try to develop him over time, like they have with Sudfeld.
The #Eagles are signing QB Christian Hackenberg, source said. Not a reflection on health of Wentz/Foles or anything else — just a chance to try developing another QB with talent, as they have with Nate Sudfeld.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2018
If Doug Pederson can pull that off, they should extend his contract another five years.
