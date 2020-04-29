More Sports:

April 29, 2020

Eagles sign RB Corey Clement to one-year deal

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101119CoreyClement Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Corey Clement

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Corey Clement, after a short hiatus away from the team. In March, the team opted not to tender Clement as a restricted free agent, which made him an unrestricted free agent. Clement likely did not find much interest on the free agent market, and now he's back.

Clement originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, and in his rookie season, he rushed 74 times for 321 yards (4.3 YPC) and 4 TDs, while adding 10 receptions for 123 yards and 2 TDs. In the Super Bowl, Clement caught 4 passes for 100 yards and a TD.

Over the last two years, Clement has had his seasons cut short by injuries.

• In 2018, Clement went on IR after Week 14 with a knee injury. He played in 11 games, rushing 68 times for 259 yards (3.8 YPC), and 2 TDs. He also chipped in 22 catches for 192 yards (8.7 YPC).

• In 2019, Clement initially injured his shoulder on a kick return against the Atlanta Falcons Week 2. He also fumbled on the play. Clement then missed the Eagles' game against Detroit the following week, but returned to action Week 4 against the Packers. In Week 5, he had his second fumble of the season, when he tried to field a ball on a punt that he thought touched a teammate. He did not have any touches in the regular offense. The Eagles determined that his shoulder was not healing, so the two sides came to the decision to shut him down for the season.

Had the Eagles tendered Clement at the "original (low) round" level, he would have counted on the 2020 salary cap at $2,132,000. Instead, he'll come back at a substantially lower salary.

The Eagles are returning Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Elijah Holyfield from the 2019 roster, and they also added undrafted free agents Michael Warren and Adrian Killins after the draft. In 2019, the team had eight running backs in camp, and needed more bodies.

In Clement, they add a player who knows the offense and has previously had success with the team, at a very low cost. They could very well add another veteran back. You can find those options here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Corey Clement

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Ten defensive ends the Eagles could still add via free agency or trade
ziggy-ansah_042920_usat

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Drafting Jalen Hurts puts more pressure, criticism on pretty much everyone
102919HowieRoseman

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved