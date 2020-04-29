Eagles sign RB Corey Clement to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Corey Clement, after a short hiatus away from the team. In March, the team opted not to tender Clement as a restricted free agent, which made him an unrestricted free agent. Clement likely did not find much interest on the free agent market, and now he's back.

Clement originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, and in his rookie season, he rushed 74 times for 321 yards (4.3 YPC) and 4 TDs, while adding 10 receptions for 123 yards and 2 TDs. In the Super Bowl, Clement caught 4 passes for 100 yards and a TD.

Over the last two years, Clement has had his seasons cut short by injuries.

• In 2018, Clement went on IR after Week 14 with a knee injury. He played in 11 games, rushing 68 times for 259 yards (3.8 YPC), and 2 TDs. He also chipped in 22 catches for 192 yards (8.7 YPC).



• In 2019, Clement initially injured his shoulder on a kick return against the Atlanta Falcons Week 2. He also fumbled on the play. Clement then missed the Eagles' game against Detroit the following week, but returned to action Week 4 against the Packers. In Week 5, he had his second fumble of the season, when he tried to field a ball on a punt that he thought touched a teammate. He did not have any touches in the regular offense. The Eagles determined that his shoulder was not healing, so the two sides came to the decision to shut him down for the season.



Had the Eagles tendered Clement at the "original (low) round" level, he would have counted on the 2020 salary cap at $2,132,000. Instead, he'll come back at a substantially lower salary.



The Eagles are returning Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Elijah Holyfield from the 2019 roster, and they also added undrafted free agents Michael Warren and Adrian Killins after the draft. In 2019, the team had eight running backs in camp, and needed more bodies.

In Clement, they add a player who knows the offense and has previously had success with the team, at a very low cost. They could very well add another veteran back. You can find those options here.

