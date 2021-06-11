More Sports:

June 11, 2021

Eagles sign TE Richard Rodgers, again

By Jimmy Kempski
DickRod is back, baby.

The Philadelphia Eagles' yearly tradition of signing Richard Rodgers continues on. The team announced on Friday that Rodgers will be back for his fourth season in Philly.

Rodgers stayed healthy for the first time in his Eagles tenure in 2020, and he actually made some plays in the passing game. On the season, he had 24 catches for 345 yards (14.4 YPC) and 2 TDs. Still, he is a below average blocker, and you can pretty clearly see he's not exactly an athletic specimen when running with the ball.

Rodgers is now 29 years old, and the Eagles need to get younger. However, they did not draft any tight ends, and assuming Zach Ertz will be playing elsewhere in 2021, they don't have a definitively competent backup, so there's some logic in bringing Rodgers back at the veteran minimum for one more season, and punt the need for a good, young backup tight end to 2022.

And that is the end of my Richard Rodgers analysis. Gonna get back to enjoying my Friday afternoon, thanks bye.

