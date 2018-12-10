Eagles snap count analysis: Week 14 vs. Cowboys

December 10, 2018
The Philadelphia Eagles had more backups starting on the defense than actual starters Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, and it showed, as the Cowboys possessed the ball for more than 45 minutes, while the Eagles only had it for just over 22.
As such, the Cowboys ran 99 plays to the Eagles' 52. Here's a snap count analysis:
• 52 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson
• 49 snaps: Jason Kelce
• 30 snaps: Stefen Wisniewski
• 25 snaps: Isaac Seumalo
• 1 snap: Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Analysis: The Eagles lost Isaac Seumalo for roughly half the game. To be determined how the Eagles intend on misleading everyone about the severity of his injury, as they've done all year.
• 22 snaps: Darren Sproles
• 21 snaps: Josh Adams
• 4 snaps: Corey Clement
• 4 snaps: Wendell Smallwood
Analysis: There's really no good reason Wendell Smallwood was in the game in a 2nd and Goal situation, much less the guy getting the ball.
• 51 snaps: Alshon Jeffery
• 49 snaps: Nelson Agholor
• 20 snaps: Golden Tate
• 11 snaps: Jordan Matthews
Analysis: Seriously, is there anyone who still thinks that trading a third-round pick for Golden Tate was a good idea? 20 snaps. Unreal.
• 44 snaps: Zach Ertz
• 31 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 2 snaps: Richard Rodgers
Analysis: If there's one positive development that has occurred down the stretch, it's Goedert's increased usage in the offense. And oh by the way, he's good.
• 83 snaps: Brandon Graham
• 79 snaps: Fletcher Cox
• 74 snaps: Michael Bennett
• 58 snaps: Chris Long
• 46 snaps: Haloti Ngata
• 32 snaps: Treyvon Hester
• 20 snaps: Bruce Hector
• 6 snaps: Josh Sweat
Analysis: Graham, Cox, and Bennett are undoubtedly very sore today.
• 99 snaps: Nigel Bradham
• 64 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill
• 29 snaps: Nate Gerry
• 1 snap: LaRoy Reynolds
Analysis: Nothing particularly surprising here.
• 99 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, and Rasul Douglas
• 71 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc
• 61 snaps: DeVante Bausby
• 37 snaps: Sidney Jones
• 31 snaps: Tre' Sullivan
• 1 snap: Deiondre Hall
Analysis: Jones was obviously injured, and the Cowboys knew it, so they picked on him repeatedly. There are valid concerns about the Eagles rushing players back from injuries before they were ready to play this season.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader