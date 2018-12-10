Eagles snap count analysis: Week 14 vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles had more backups starting on the defense than actual starters Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, and it showed, as the Cowboys possessed the ball for more than 45 minutes, while the Eagles only had it for just over 22.

As such, the Cowboys ran 99 plays to the Eagles' 52. Here's a snap count analysis:

Quarterback and offensive line

• 52 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson



• 49 snaps: Jason Kelce



• 30 snaps: Stefen Wisniewski



• 25 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



• 1 snap: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: The Eagles lost Isaac Seumalo for roughly half the game. To be determined how the Eagles intend on misleading everyone about the severity of his injury, as they've done all year.



Running back

• 22 snaps: Darren Sproles



• 21 snaps: Josh Adams



• 4 snaps: Corey Clement



• 4 snaps: Wendell Smallwood



Analysis: There's really no good reason Wendell Smallwood was in the game in a 2nd and Goal situation, much less the guy getting the ball.



Wide receiver

• 51 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 49 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 20 snaps: Golden Tate



• 11 snaps: Jordan Matthews

Analysis: Seriously, is there anyone who still thinks that trading a third-round pick for Golden Tate was a good idea? 20 snaps. Unreal.



Tight end

• 44 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 31 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 2 snaps: Richard Rodgers



Analysis: If there's one positive development that has occurred down the stretch, it's Goedert's increased usage in the offense. And oh by the way, he's good.



Defensive line

• 83 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 79 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 74 snaps: Michael Bennett



• 58 snaps: Chris Long

• 46 snaps: Haloti Ngata



• 32 snaps: Treyvon Hester



• 20 snaps: Bruce Hector



• 6 snaps: Josh Sweat



Analysis: Graham, Cox, and Bennett are undoubtedly very sore today.



Linebacker

• 99 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 64 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 29 snaps: Nate Gerry

• 1 snap: LaRoy Reynolds



Analysis: Nothing particularly surprising here.



Cornerback and safety

• 99 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, and Rasul Douglas



• 71 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 61 snaps: DeVante Bausby



• 37 snaps: Sidney Jones



• 31 snaps: Tre' Sullivan



• 1 snap: Deiondre Hall

Analysis: Jones was obviously injured, and the Cowboys knew it, so they picked on him repeatedly. There are valid concerns about the Eagles rushing players back from injuries before they were ready to play this season.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader