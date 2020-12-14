More Sports:

December 14, 2020

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 14 vs. Saints

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121420JoshSweat James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Josh Sweat had two high-impact plays in just 25 snaps.

In their temporarily satisfying (but also damaging) Week 14 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles played 69 nice snaps on offense, and 63 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.

Quarterback

• 69 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts' NFL starting debut wasn't perfect, but the rookie made plays with his legs, and a simplified offense clicked for a change, with Doug Pederson calling his best game of the season.

Pederson didn't commit to a starter next Sunday against the Cardinals, but it's clear that Hurts has shown enough that he should be given the chance to close this season as the starter.

Offensive line

• 69 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Jack Driscoll

Analysis: This lineup marked the 12th different starting OL combination in 13 games. As always, let's go ahead an update those:

 VersionLT LG RG RT 
1.0 - Week 1Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 
 2.0 - Week 2Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 3.0 - Week 3Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5Jordan MailataNate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 5.0 - Week 6Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 
6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 
 7.0 - Week 8Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 
8.0 - Week 10Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
 9.0 - Week 11Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 
10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 
11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 
12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll 


For the first time all season, every starter played every offensive snap, and as we noted in our 10 awards, they didn't allow any sacks. Perhaps this same lineup will stay in place Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Running back

• 56 snaps: Miles Sanders

• 15 snaps: Boston Scott

• 2 snaps: Corey Clement

Analysis: For the first time in a while, Sanders was a big part of the offensive game plan. The rushing duo of Sanders and Hurts stressed a Saints defense that hasn't had that bad a day stopping the run in over a half decade.

Wide receiver

• 51 snaps: Greg Ward

• 47 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 31 snaps: Alshon Jeffery

• 22 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 11 snaps: Travis Fulgham

Analysis: Even with a touchdown reception, Jeffery's inclusion in the lineup every week is simply mind boggling. 

Interestingly, John Hightower was down in favor of Quez Watkins. 

Tight end

• 59 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 50 snaps: Zach Ertz

• 1 snap: Richard Rodgers

Analysis: Ertz has 4 catches for 39 yards since his return to the field last week against the Packers. Goedert will likely be the Eagles' leading receiver this season, as he is only 20 yards behind Travis Fulgham, who isn't getting legitimate snaps anymore.

  • Limited - The Lines - Call Out

  • Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Defensive line

• 50 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 42 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham

• 38 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 25 snaps each: Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, and Malik Jackson

• 9 snaps: Raequan Williams

Analysis: Sweat was the defensive star of the game, making two high-impact plays in limited snaps. He's still only 23 years old, and is a rare young player on the roster who fans can be excited about.

Hargrave is finally beginning to show something, albeit after the Eagles' season is already just about over.

Linebacker

• 63 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 57 snaps: Duke Riley

• 10 snaps: Shaun Bradley

Analysis: In the four games since he has become the team's three down linebacker, Singleton has averaged 11 tackles per game. 

Riley picked off Taysom Hill on Hill's McNabb-like short distance rocket that bounced off of Alvin Kamara.

Cornerback and safety

• 63 snaps: Jalen Mills

• 55 snaps: Nickell Robey-Coleman

• 35 snaps each: Rodney McLeod, Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, and Kevon Seymour

• 28 snaps: K'Von Wallace

• 21 snaps: Avonte Maddox

Analysis: Slay, Maddox, and McLeod all went to the locker room with injuries during the game, and did not return. The Eagles could be shorthanded against DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk in Arizona next Sunday.

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Betting Odds PA Betting Odds Eagles snap counts Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Saints game
121320JalenHurts

Prevention

Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths: What you need to know
covid-19 vaccine myths

Government

Pennsylvania halts indoor dining, closes gyms and restricts retail to stem current COVID-19 surge
Wolf Restrictions DEC

Eagles

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to victory Sunday, and flashed some true NFL skill
Jalen-Hurts-2_121320_usat

Television

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' renewed for four more seasons, making TV history
Always Sunny renewed

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Flower Show moves outdoors to FDR Park in South Philly
Flower Show at FDR Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved