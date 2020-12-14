Eagles snap count analysis: Week 14 vs. Saints

In their temporarily satisfying (but also damaging) Week 14 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Philadelphia Eagles played 69 nice snaps on offense, and 63 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.

Quarterback

• 69 snaps: Jalen Hurts



Analysis: Hurts' NFL starting debut wasn't perfect, but the rookie made plays with his legs, and a simplified offense clicked for a change, with Doug Pederson calling his best game of the season.

Pederson didn't commit to a starter next Sunday against the Cardinals, but it's clear that Hurts has shown enough that he should be given the chance to close this season as the starter.

Offensive line

• 69 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig, and Jack Driscoll

Analysis: This lineup marked the 12th different starting OL combination in 13 games. As always, let's go ahead an update those:

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 2.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 3.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 4.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 6.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 8 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Jordan Mailata 8.0 - Week 10 Jason Peters Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 11 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson

10.0 - Week 12 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Matt Pryor 11.0 - Week 13 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Jack Driscoll 12.0 - Week 14 Jordan Mailata Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbg Jack Driscoll



For the first time all season, every starter played every offensive snap, and as we noted in our 10 awards, they didn't allow any sacks. Perhaps this same lineup will stay in place Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Running back

• 56 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 15 snaps: Boston Scott



• 2 snaps: Corey Clement



Analysis: For the first time in a while, Sanders was a big part of the offensive game plan. The rushing duo of Sanders and Hurts stressed a Saints defense that hasn't had that bad a day stopping the run in over a half decade.

Wide receiver

• 51 snaps: Greg Ward



• 47 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 31 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 22 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 11 snaps: Travis Fulgham



Analysis: Even with a touchdown reception, Jeffery's inclusion in the lineup every week is simply mind boggling.

Interestingly, John Hightower was down in favor of Quez Watkins.

Tight end

• 59 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 50 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 1 snap: Richard Rodgers



Analysis: Ertz has 4 catches for 39 yards since his return to the field last week against the Packers. Goedert will likely be the Eagles' leading receiver this season, as he is only 20 yards behind Travis Fulgham, who isn't getting legitimate snaps anymore.





Defensive line

• 50 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 42 snaps each: Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham



• 38 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 25 snaps each: Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry, and Malik Jackson



• 9 snaps: Raequan Williams

Analysis: Sweat was the defensive star of the game, making two high-impact plays in limited snaps. He's still only 23 years old, and is a rare young player on the roster who fans can be excited about.

Hargrave is finally beginning to show something, albeit after the Eagles' season is already just about over.

Linebacker

• 63 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 57 snaps: Duke Riley



• 10 snaps: Shaun Bradley

Analysis: In the four games since he has become the team's three down linebacker, Singleton has averaged 11 tackles per game.

Riley picked off Taysom Hill on Hill's McNabb-like short distance rocket that bounced off of Alvin Kamara.

Cornerback and safety

• 63 snaps: Jalen Mills



• 55 snaps: Nickell Robey-Coleman



• 35 snaps each: Rodney McLeod, Darius Slay, Marcus Epps, and Kevon Seymour



• 28 snaps: K'Von Wallace



• 21 snaps: Avonte Maddox

Analysis: Slay, Maddox, and McLeod all went to the locker room with injuries during the game, and did not return. The Eagles could be shorthanded against DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Christian Kirk in Arizona next Sunday.

