Eagles snap count analysis: Week 3 at Commanders

In their Week 3 win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles played 70 snaps on offense, and 77 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 70 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: If the season ended today (it doesn't) Hurts would probably be the MVP of the league.

Running back

• 41 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 22 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 7 snaps: Boston Scott



Analysis: One of the only things the Commanders did well on Sunday was bottle up the Eagles' rushing attack. The Eagles ran it 30 times for just 72 yards (2.4 yards per carry), and Scott was stuffed in the end zone for a safety.

Wide receiver

• 62 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 56 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 33 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 30 snaps: Zach Pascal

Analysis: 8-169-1 for Smith, 5-85-1 for Brown. Having good receivers is helpful. #Analysis.



Tight end

• 45 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 37 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 17 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

Analysis: Goedert came out at one point with a shin injury, and Calcaterra had a 40-yard catch and run in his absence.

Offensive line

• 70 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, and Lane Johnson

• 59 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 11 snaps: Sua Opeta



Analysis: Dickerson came out at two different points during the game, and did not finish. Leading up to the game, he was listed as questionable with a foot injury.



Defensive line

• 47 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 41 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 38 snaps: Milton Williams



• 36 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 34 snaps: Marlon Tuipultou



• 27 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 24 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 9 snaps: Tarron Jackson



Analysis: Graham's 2.5 sacks are all the more impressive now knowing that he only played 27 snaps.



Obviously, this group went a-feastin' on Sunday. 🍗

Linebacker

• 74 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 60 snaps: Kyzir White



• 43 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 28 snaps: Patrick Johnson



• 2 snaps: Kyron Johnson

Analysis: Reddick got on the board in the sack column, collecting 1.5 sacks.



Edwards and White have been a really good tandem over the first three games. The Eagles have good wide receivers and linebackers? That's unpossible.

Cornerback and safety

• 77 snaps each: Marcus Epps, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and James Bradberry



• 73 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 61 snaps: Darius Slay



• 16 snaps: Zech McPhearson



• 3 snaps: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: One of the overlooked plays in Sunday's game was Avonte Maddox stoning a tight end in the middle of the line on a shovel pass. Maddox is 5'9, 183, but he plays bigger.



Slay came out for a bit and was replaced by McPhearson.

