Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the offensive tackles.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Lane Johnson

Johnson was named an All-Pro for the third straight season in 2023, and he made his fifth Pro Bowl in seven years. He remained an elite right tackle, who not only definitively won his matchups on a week-to-week basis, but did so without help, as always.

When Johnson was forced to exit the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Jets, Eagles fans got their occasional reminder of how irreplaceable he is, as Jack Driscoll got wrecked the rest of the day by Jets edge rushers and the offense simply didn't look the same.

And yet, Johnson's play fell off a bit last season, his 11th in the NFL. Over the last half decade+, Johnson has been conservatively a top 15-20 type of player in the NFL, in my opinion, despite his gross lack of recognition as such from national media outlets. While still great, he was not a top 20 kind of player in 2023.

#JimmyVerdict: In the locker room after the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers, Johnson, who turns 34 in May, said that he thinks he has "a few good years left," putting to bed any speculation that he might retire this offseason. So, stay .

Still, the Eagles have a consistent history of putting succession plans in place years in advance along the offensive line, and this happens to be a loaded offensive tackle draft, so to me it feels like a near lock that the Eagles will select Johnson's apprentice with a high pick.

Stay or go: Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata

On an offensive line with two future Hall of Famers, I thought Mailata was quietly stellar in 2023, both in the run game and in pass protection. He was deserving of Pro Bowl recognition, but didn't get in.



#JimmyVerdict: Mailata is signed through the 2025 season, and isn't going anywhere. Stay .



One possibility down the road is a flip to the right side to replace Johnson if the Eagles select an offensive tackle in the draft who is more comfortable playing on the left side.

Stay or go: Jordan Mailata

Jack Driscoll

As noted above, Driscoll had a rough performance against the Jets Week 6, which contributed to the Eagles' loss. To his credit, Driscoll later filled in for an injured Johnson against the Bills and had a good game.

Early in his career, Driscoll seemed to be on a starting trajectory, as he played reasonably well as a rookie at RT in 2020 and as a RG in 2021, but his progression stalled in 2022 and 2023. Driscoll has some guard-tackle versatility, and 17 NFL starts under his belt. His career snap counts, not including when he has come in as a sixth offensive lineman:

Year LT LG C RG RT 2020 1 0 0 0 287 2021 0 0 0 438 74 2022 148 0 0 0 204 2023 1 0 0 35 130 TOTAL 150 0 0 473 695



There are always plenty of teams around the league that are desperate for offensive line help, so it will be interesting to see if someone out there signs Driscoll with the intent of giving him a chance to start.

#JimmyVerdict: Driscoll is a free agent, and he should get a decent enough offer in free agency. Something in, ohhhh, say, the $4 million per season range?

If indeed the Eagles are targeting offensive tackle help in the early rounds of the draft as I believe they are, then that will probably be too rich for their blood, and Driscoll will move on to a new team. Go .



Stay or go: Jack Driscoll

Fred Johnson

There's usually one surprise player to make the roster at 53-man cutdowns, and in 2023 it was a Johnson, who has bounced around the league with the Steelers, Bengals, and Buccaneers, before landing with the Eagles.

Johnson played on special teams in all 17 games in 2023, though he only appeared in the regular offense in two of them. Both games were garbage time blowouts against the Cowboys and Giants.

#JimmyVerdict: Johnson is under contract in 2024, but he'll have to earn his way onto the roster again as a swing tackle.



Stay or go: Fred Johnson

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2024, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 5 HC Nick Sirianni ✅ Coordinators Sean Desai ✅ Matt Patricia ✅ Brian Johnson ✅ Michael Clay ✅ QB Jalen Hurts Marcus Mariota Tanner McKee RB D'Andre Swift Kenny Gainwell Boston Scott Rashaad Penny WR A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins Olamide Zaccheaus Julio Jones TE Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll Grant Calcaterra Albert Okwuegbunam OT Lane Johnson Jordan Mailata Jack Driscoll Fred Johnson OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS KR/PR Britain Covey (PR) Boston Scott (KR)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader