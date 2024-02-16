Eagles stay or go: Tight end

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the tight ends.

Dallas Goedert

From 2021 to 2022, Goedert led the NFL with 10.6 yards per target, an impressive feat in and of itself, but especially for a tight end. He made the most of the targets that came his way, he blocked well, and generally speaking he is an unselfish player. He is an ideal No. 3 option in the Eagles' passing game, which most assumed would continue to be a juggernaut in 2023. It didn't go that way, obviously.

Goedert was unstoppable in training camp, which in hindsight might have been misleading given the Eagles' bad linebackers and safeties. He finished the season with 59 catches for 592 yards and 3 TDs. His 592 receiving yards ranked 14th in the NFL among tight ends.

Goedert missed three games, but it's hard to view his season positively given the expectations.



#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles drafted Goedert after Zach Ertz's fifth season when Ertz was only 27 years old. They drafted Ertz after Brent Celek's sixth season when Celek was 28. Goedert has played six seasons and is now 29. He's a good player and is certainly capable of having a bounce back season, but I wouldn't rule out the possibility of the Eagles drafting a tight end with a Day 2 pick to eventually replace him.

For now, Goedert is under contract for the next two seasons and isn't going anywhere. Stay .

Jack Stoll

Stoll has been with the Eagles now for three years after making the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021. He's a decent enough blocker, but not exactly Don Warren. As a receiver, he has 20 career catches for 183 yards and 0 TDs.

He is not an ideal an ideal TE2, in my opinion, but the Eagles seem to like him.

#JimmyVerdict: Stoll is a restricted free agent, which means that the Eagles will have to decide whether or not they will place a restricted free agent tender on him. There are three different RFA levels, with the following salary projections from OverTheCap:

RFA tenders Amount First-round level $6,464,000 Second-round level $4,633,000 Right of first refusal $2,828,000



If you want to brush up on restricted free agent tenders, you may do so here.

There's no way the Eagles are paying Stoll $2,828,000 in 2024. If the Eagles don't tender Stoll, he would become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team. In the past, they have instead gotten restricted free agents to sign much lower — but guaranteed — one-year contracts. My guess is that they may try that route with Stoll, and Stoll will happily accept. Stay .

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra had 5 catches for 81 yards as a sixth-round rookie in 2022. He had 4 catches for 39 yards in his second season in 2023. Positive contributions can come slowly for young tight ends in the NFL — and Jalen Hurts doesn't exactly like throwing to guys not named A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, or Dallas Goedert — but Calcaterra still didn't make a second-year leap.

#JimmyVerdict: Calcaterra is still on his rookie contract, so he'll be back in training camp , but his roster spot is far from guaranteed in 2024.



Albert Okwuegbunam

Back in August, the Eagles traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick. However, there were unknown conditions attached to that trade. Those conditions are now known. According to a source, the trade was conditional on Okwuegbunam being active for four games. Okwuegbunam played in four games for the Eagles, so those conditions were met.

He had one target in 2023, and he dropped it. He was also notably wide open on a play against the 49ers, and Hurts did not pull the trigger.

Okweugbunam played 57 snaps on the season before landing on IR near the end of the season with, I dunno, a hangnail?

#JimmyVerdict: Okwuegbunam is a free agent. The Eagles could maybe bring him back on a veteran minimum deal and see what he can do in training camp, maybe? My guess is that he signs elsewhere. Go .



