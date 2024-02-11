More Sports:

February 11, 2024

Report: Eagles grant edge rusher Haason Reddick permission to seek trade

Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick has reportedly been granted permission to seek a trade to another team.

Haason-Reddick-Eagles-Trade Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Haason Reddick may be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles star edge rusher Haason Reddick is reportedly seeking a trade, and the team has granted him permission to find one, according to a report from Ian Rapoport on NFL Network.

As we noted in a recent mailbag, Reddick's contract was always going to necessitate some kind of action this offseason, as he has a cap number of almost $22 million in 2024. Whether the team (a) converted his base salary into a bonus and kicked the can down the road, (b) signed him to an extension, or (c) traded him, there was no way the Eagles were going to have Reddick on their cap at that number.

Including the playoffs in 2022, Reddick notched 19.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles, both of which led the NFL. In 2023, his numbers were way down, as he notched 11 sacks and just 1 forced fumble. He had no sacks in the final four games, though in fairness he did generate consistent pressure whereas the rest of his defensive line teammates were often invisible. Opposing offenses were also able to easily find flaws in Matt Patricia's defensive scheme by showing pre-snap looks that would cause Reddick to drop into coverage.

Reddick, who will turn 30 during the 2024 season, was asked rather succinctly during 2023 training camp, "Are you underpaid?" His response:

There is no question that Reddick is underpaid relative to other edge rushers around the league. Reddick is only the 17th highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL on an average annual value basis (via OverTheCap), despite having the fourth-most sacks in the NFL over the last four seasons. 

 PlayerAAV 
Nick Bosa, 49ers $34,000,000 
 T.J. Watt, Steelers$28,002,750 
Joey Bosa, Chargers $27,000,000 
Myles Garrett, Browns $25,000,000 
Montez Sweat, Bears $24,500,000 
Rashan Gary, Packers $24,000,000 
Khalil Mack, Chargers $23,500,000 
Maxx Crosby, Raiders $23,500,000 
Bradley Chubb, Dolphins $22,000,000 
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals $22,000,000 
Von Miller, Bills $20,000,000 
Harold Landry, Titans $17,500,000 
Alex Highsmith, Steelers $17,000,000 
Danielle Hunter, Vikings $17,000,000 
Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers $17,000,000 
Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins $16,350,000 
Haason Reddick, Eagles $15,000,000 
Uchenna Nwosu, Seahawks $15,000,000 


The Eagles' notable depth at edge rusher, aside from Reddick: 

Josh Sweat had a down year in 2023, with just 6.5 sacks. Like Reddick, he is entering the final year of his contract.

Brandon Graham is a free agent and may or may not be back for the 2024 season after going from 11 sacks in 2022 to 3 sacks in 2023.

• The team selected Nolan Smith in the first round of the 2023 draft, but he only played 204 snaps in the regular defense as a rookie, and rarely made an impact.

Reddick's trade request should not come as a surprise. He has been the Eagles' best defender over the last two seasons, but is not paid commensurately. Should the team deal him, they would obviously be opening up a hole in their defense that would be difficult to fill.

