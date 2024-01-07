More Sports:

January 07, 2024

Source: Eagles-Broncos conditional trade for TE Albert Okwuegbunam is complete

The draft pick conditions on the Eagles' Albert Okwuegbunam trade with the Broncos are here.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
083023AlbertOkwuegbunam Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Albert O

Back in August, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick. However, there were unknown conditions attached to that trade.

Those conditions are now known. According to a source, the trade was conditional on Okwuegbunam being active for four games. Okwuegbunam played in four games for the Eagles, so those conditions were met.

Please alert the Pulitzer committee for this achievement in journalism.

You can view the Eagles' 2025 picks here.

MORE EAGLES: A.J. Brown reportedly called players-only meeting this week

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Albert Okwuegbunam

Videos

Featured

Limited - Building Trades - Kelly and Ryan Ross

IBEW Local 98 and Building Trades announce The Superhero Project as charity partner for 2024 All Star Labor Classic
Limited - NJ State Police

Help protect those who serve and keep us safe

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Involuntary manslaughter charge filed against man involved in fatal fight inside SEPTA station in University City
SEPTA Market Frankford death

Sponsored

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

Women's Health

Stress can cause high blood sugar in women trying to conceive, study finds
Pregnancy stress levels blood sugar

Food & Drink

Northern Liberties bar and restaurant, The Abbaye, to close after 21 years
The Abbaye norther liberties

Eagles

Six Eagles players named to the 2024 Pro Bowl
102423AJBrown

Food & Drink

Alcohol-free festival for the sober-curious comes to Philly this month
Dry Vibes Philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved