Source: Eagles-Broncos conditional trade for TE Albert Okwuegbunam is complete

Back in August, the Philadelphia Eagles traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for TE Albert Okwuegbunam and a 2025 seventh-round pick. However, there were unknown conditions attached to that trade.

Those conditions are now known. According to a source, the trade was conditional on Okwuegbunam being active for four games. Okwuegbunam played in four games for the Eagles, so those conditions were met.

Please alert the Pulitzer committee for this achievement in journalism.

