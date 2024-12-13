Eagles-Steelers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for the Week 15 Keystone State battle

The Eagles and Steelers will face off this Sunday, both at the top of their respective divisions and battling after the best playoff-seeding possible as the regular season comes down the home stretch.

The Eagles held on to beat the Panthers last week, but not in a showing without its drama as Jalen Hurts struggled to get the ball out in a passing performance that noticeably stagnated, and in the immediate aftermath, frustrated.

Still, nine straight wins is hard to argue with, or be mad about, and the Eagles have the defense and the rushing attack still to make it 10 – provided the passing attack doesn't rebound quickly.

The Steelers are another tough challenge though.

Mike Tomlin's team thrives behind its pass rush and run defense, and can get the ball moving, too, if Russell Wilson and the offense are in sync.

How's Week 15 back at the Linc going to go? Here's how our writers are feeling...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 15



Eagles (11-2) vs. Steelers (10-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 15 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -4.5 PIT +190

PHI -230 42.5 FanDuel PHI -5.5 PIT +198

PHI -240 42.5 BetRivers PHI -5.5 PIT +200

PHI -250 43 BetMGM PHI -5 PIT +185

PHI -225 42.5 bet365 PHI -4.5 PIT +185

PHI -225 42.5 *Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 9-4

PICK: Eagles 26, Steelers 23

The Steelers will likely be without George Pickens, by far their best weapon in the passing game. If indeed he can't go, that will be a big blow to Pittsburgh's passing attack, even if it's been much improved going from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson. The Eagles also happen to have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 178.5 passing yards per game.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' passing attack has had its issues for most of the season, and particularly over the last month or so. Both teams' passing attacks are not what they could/should be in this matchup, for differing reasons.

The Eagles and Steelers are the two most run-heavy teams in the NFL.

Team Run percentage Eagles 56.5% Steelers 51.6% Packers 50.8% Ravens 50.5% Lions 50.3%



But the Eagles do it better. Najee Harris is the Steelers' lead back, and he's a load at a listed height and weight of 6'1, 242. However, his numbers aren't super impressive. He has carried 223 times for 877 yards (3.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. By comparison, he has just 43 fewer carries than Saquon Barkley, but 746 fewer yards.

RB Rush Yards YPC TD Saquon Barkley 266 1623 6.1 11 Najee Harris 223 877 3.9 5



The Eagles' defense held another big (and much more talented) back in the Ravens' Derrick Henry to 82 yards on 19 carries. They were also able to run it effectively against the Ravens' defense, which at the time was the No. 1 run defense in the NFL.

One other note: This Steelers team thrives on turnovers, as they lead the NFL with a +17 turnover differential. Say what you will about Jalen Hurts and the lack of punch in the passing game, but at least they aren't turning it over. I think this is yet another game where the Eagles simply outlast their opponent.

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-3

PICK: Steelers 27, Eagles 20

Two weeks ago, I picked the Ravens to beat the Eagles, and I was wrong — for the first time in two months. This week, however, I don't expect to be wrong.

I think on paper Philly is better than Pittsburgh, and I think the Eagles' passing game is in a lull, not in a place of panic. But I just can't see the Eagles entering the postseason — this flawed Eagles team — riding a 13-game winning streak and a 15-2 record.

I think they're going to have relatively easy wins in the final three weeks of the season (at least against the Cowboys and then the Giants both at home), and so this is the loss that this team needs to get them a little more battle-tested ahead of the postseason. I expect to see a defensive struggle and a Jalen Hurts turnover lead to a Steelers one-score win.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 10-3

PICK: Eagles 17, Steelers 15

The Steelers muck everything up and make their games sludgy, disgusting affairs. It's been a winning formula for them for decades. It's why Mike Tomlin remains an excellent coach. That'll happen at the Linc on Sunday. The Steelers' defense is quite good, but the Birds are just a bit better, so I'll lean Eagles here. A day where the offense will look bad and people will lose their minds, but the team will improve to 12-2 and win the division? That's the perfect Philadelphia storm.

