Eagles stock watch: Rookies, backups (and Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis) handle lowly Giants

The Eagles and Giants played in a football game Sunday — a game with minimal importance with Philadelphia locked into the NFC's 2-seed in next week's NFL playoffs.

But with nearly all of their stars bundled in thick jackets on the sidelines Sunday, Philly's backups beat New York's starters 20-13 in Week 18 to wrap up the NFL season.

As we've done all year, we're taking stock of who has impressed and depressed in the latest Eagles game. A look at the Eagles' 18th win (to just four losses) against the Giants since 2014:

Stock up: 📈

There really was no overlying storyline that dominated the game but there were a bevy of individual performances that were noteworthy in this one. Some told us what we already knew — that Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis are awesome. Others showed us what might be in store in the future as some young players made the most of a rare opportunity.

Tanner McKee: The Eagles third-string quarterback was really solid Sunday in his first NFL start, opening things up with a 3-for-3 start on the team's first drive, including this slick touchdown rollout and pass to rookie Ainias Smith:

McKee was equally great in relief last week helping the Eagles clinch the NFC East, and his performance — 26-for-40 for 263 yards and two scores Sunday — really opens things up for the front office. They should feel completely comfortable shopping backup Kenny Pickett this offseason and could be able to get a late draft pick for him, keeping the understudy role for McKee to back up Jalen Hurts next season.

Jahan Dotson: The Eagles WR3 — who cost a pretty penny in a trade with Washington prior to the start of the season — was McKee's favorite target in this one, catching seven passes for 94 yards. In the prior 16 Eagles games this season, all of which he played in, he had just 12 catches for 122 yards. It helps not having to compete for targets with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.