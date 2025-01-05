More Sports:

January 05, 2025

Eagles will face Packers in Wild Card round of the playoffs

The Eagles know their opponent for the first playoff game in Philly next weekend.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
010525JalenHurts Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beat the Packers in Brazil way back in Week 1.

The 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles will face the 7 seed Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend.

Heading into Week 18, the Eagles had two potential opponents, the Packers and the Washington Commanders, who were both 11-5, with the Commanders owning the tiebreaker.

The Eagles would play the Packers with either a Packers loss to the Bears or Commanders win over the Cowboys. They would play the Commanders with a Packers win and a Commanders loss. The Packers lost (and the Commanders won), so the Packers will head to Philly to face the Eagles.

In the Packers' loss to the Bears, Jordan Love exited with an elbow injury and did not return. Backup Malik Willis filled in. Love's ability to play next weekend will be a major storyline to follow throughout the week. Jalen Hurts' recovery from a concussion suffered Week 16 against the Commanders will be as well. 

The Eagles beat the Packers 34-29 way back in Week 1 in Brazil, in an entertaining back-and-forth game. The last time the Eagles faced the Packers in the playoffs was after the 2010 season, when the Packers were the lowest seed in the NFC. The Packers won on a Tramon Williams interception of Michael Vick.

We will update with the date and time of this matchup as soon as it is made available.

MORE: Tanner McKee keeps Eagles' quarterback factory going in win over Giants

