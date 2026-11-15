Eagles tank watch 2026 (Week 10 non-Eagles rooting guide)

After dropping seven straight games, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-7 and if the season ended today (it doesn't), they would have a top five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Eagles realize that they are cooked, of course, as evidenced by their willingness to sell at the trade deadline.

Here we'll look at what would be ideal results around the rest of the NFL while the Birds are on their bye Week 10.

NFC East

The Giants and Commanders already played this week, on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders won, tightening the race for the right to represent the NFC East in the playoffs, only to get blown out at home against a real contender. Updated NFC East standings:

• Giants: 5-3-1

• Cowboys: 4-5

• Commanders: 3-5-1

• Eagles: 2-7

• 49ers at Cowboys: If you're still holding out hope that the Eagles can compete for an NFC East title, to each his or her own. You folks should want the Cowboys to lose.

Or if you just enjoy watching the Cowboys lose and that'll give you some satisfaction in an otherwise lost season, then I certainly can't hate on pettiness.

But logically, a Cowboys win is more ideal. The Eagles could conceivably pass the Cowboys in the standings thus hurting their draft positioning, whereas they have no chance at catching the 49ers.

I suppose in this case, watching the Cowboys lose is always fun, but the silver lining if they win is that it's just one more draft spot that the Eagles will come closer to clinching to securing.

The Jaguars pick

• Jaguars at Titans: This is the most important game to the Eagles on the NFL schedule this week.

The Eagles traded Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029. Therefore, Eagles fans should be rooting hard for the Jaguars to lose as many games as possible the rest of the season.

And oh hey, a Titans win would be very beneficial to the Eagles too, since the Titans are currently ahead of the Eagles' own pick in the draft order. Which brings us to...

Draft positioning

Heading into Week 10, the Eagles are in the 5th draft spot. The Commanders' win over the Giants did not move the Eagles up in the draft order, but it did put more distance between the Eagles and Commanders in the draft order. It was an ideal result. The updated draft order, via Tankathon:





Side note: That Commanders win actually dropped the Commanders five spots, from 7 to 12.

Anyway, we're not suggesting that you root against the Eagles if you're a diehard fan. But clearly they are going to lose a lot of games, and it's ideal if they at least get a high pick in the 2027 draft. The following bolded teams are more ideal winners. The games with stars next to them are particularly notable:

Dolphins at Colts ⭐⭐⭐ Chiefs at Falcons ⭐ Texans at Browns Panthers at Saints Bills at Jets ⭐ Seahawks at Raiders Rams at Cardinals ⭐ Chargers at Ravens ⭐

It doesn't matter if the Dolphins-Colts game results in a Dolphins win, a Colts win, or a tie. The Eagles will move ahead of one of those teams regardless.

If the Titans win, the Eagles and Titans will have the same record, but the Titans would still probably remain ahead of the Eagles on the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

The Eagles will move behind the Jets if the Jets lose to the Bills.

In other words, the Eagles will very likely remain in the fifth overall spot following this week's slate of games, but with a chance to bump up a spot should the Jets upset the Bills.

Other draft considerations

• Patriots at Lions: The Eagles are very clearly going to land ahead of each of these two teams in the draft order. A Patriots loss is more ideal since the Eagles own their fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft.

• Viking at Packers: The Cowboys formerly owned two first-round picks in the 2027 draft: their own and the Packers'. However, they traded one of them — whichever pick ends up being better — to the Jets for Quinnen Williams (lol). And so, the more games the Packers win, the worse the Cowboys' pick could become.



Next week's opponent

• Steelers at Bengals: The Steelers play in Philly next Sunday. If the Eagles' season weren't already dead and buried, this Steelers-Bengals matchup would have more meaning. As is, it doesn't really matter if the Steelers are able to beat the Bengals or not.

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