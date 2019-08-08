More Sports:

August 08, 2019

Eagles vs. Titans: Week 1 preseason live updates/open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles-Titans-Maddox_080819_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Avonte Maddox.

Philadelphia Eagles football is back! Well, sort of, if that's what you call the preseason. Obviously, we'll all watch, because that's what we do, and there's plenty to keep an eye on.

Can breakout-ready players like Miles Sanders, Sidney Jones, and Josh Sweat carry over their training camp performances into the preseason? How will the Eagles' young cornerbacks look? Will Nate Sudfeld look like a quarterback ready to lead this team should the need arise during the regular season? Who will be the guy who lights up opposing fourth-stringers, making fans furious at the team for cutting him?

Even with the first-teamers unlikely to play much, there are plenty of players worth watching Thursday night. We named 10 this morning, in case you missed that.

Feel free to discuss the game below.

