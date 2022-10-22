Eagles trade deadline rumor and report tracker

The NFL trade deadline is on November 1, and the Philadelphia Eagles are likely to be buyers. Here we'll track all the rumors and reports in advance of the deadline, and opine on the logic and legitimacy of each of them.

The Eagles have inquired about the availability of Panthers edge rush Brian Burns

According to Dov Kleiman, Howie Roseman has lobbed in a call about Burns.

#JimmySays: Of course the Eagles have inquired about Burns. It would be malpractice not to. We covered the appeal of Burns here, and got into more detail on the financial feasibility of trading for him here.

The cost of two first-round picks is wishful thinking on the Panthers' part. As a point of comparison, in September 2018 the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears for a package that included two first-round picks:

Bears got Raiders got Khalil Mack 1st round pick (2019) 2nd round pick (2020) 1st round pick (2020) 7th round pick (2020) 3rd round pick (2020) 6th round pick (2019)



Burns could be an impact player for a contender, but he is not what Khalil Mack was at the time of that trade. In the three seasons preceding that trade, Mack had won Defensive Player of the Year honors (2016), earned two first-team All-Pro nods (2015 and 2016), and three Pro Bowl nods (2015, 2016, and 2017). Burns has been to one Pro Bowl.

There was reporting that Carolina wouldn't part with Christian McCaffrey for less than two first-round picks, and they wound up trading him for a 2, a 3, a 4, and a 5, the cumulative value of which was in the ballpark of one late first-round pick, which, frankly, was a steal for them.

Would the Eagles be interested if the cost were their own first round pick (not the Saints pick), and, say, a Day 2 pick in 2024? That would be more realistic if the Panthers are interested in stockpiling picks to draft a quarterback next offseason.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader