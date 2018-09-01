More Sports:

September 01, 2018

Eagles trade for safety Deiondre' Hall

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090118DeiondreHall Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Deiondre' Hall is the latest Eagles player whose name I will have to learn how to spell.

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for safety Deiondre' Hall, Howie Roseman confirmed Saturday evening. It is believed that the Eagles gave up a conditional draft pick to acquire him. 

Hall will join a safety group that includes Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, and Tre Sullivan, but that won't happen until Week 2 of the regular season, as Hall is suspended for one week for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He will not count toward the Eagles' 53-man roster until Week 2, at which point Sullivan should be fearing for his job.

That's not the first time Hall has been in trouble, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

In February, he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication stemming from a 2017 bar fight in Iowa, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to six months of probation on a deferred judgment.

Hall is a bigger defensive back, at 6'2, 206. Jim Schwartz prefers his safeties to have some cornerback experience in their background, and that is true of Hall. However, with a 40 time of 4.68, Hall would have a difficult time playing corner at the pro level. His measureables: 

In 10 games over his two year career, Hall has 5 tackles, 1 INT, and 3 pass breakups. It's a pretty good bet that the pick the Eagles relinquished is no better than a conditional seventh-rounder.

MORE: Eagles' initial 53-man roster is set, with analysis | Report: Nick Foles to start Week 1 vs. Falcons | Smart Money with The Philly Godfather: Eagles’ season opener and 2018 win total

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Deiondre Hall

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' initial 53-man roster is set, with analysis
090118HowieRoseman

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Shopping

Shop the sales in Philly this Labor Day weekend
Stock_Carroll - Cherry Hill Mall

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.