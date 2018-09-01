Eagles trade for safety Deiondre' Hall

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for safety Deiondre' Hall, Howie Roseman confirmed Saturday evening. It is believed that the Eagles gave up a conditional draft pick to acquire him.

Hall will join a safety group that includes Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Corey Graham, and Tre Sullivan, but that won't happen until Week 2 of the regular season, as Hall is suspended for one week for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. He will not count toward the Eagles' 53-man roster until Week 2, at which point Sullivan should be fearing for his job.

That's not the first time Hall has been in trouble, according to Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune.

In February, he pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication stemming from a 2017 bar fight in Iowa, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to six months of probation on a deferred judgment.

Hall is a bigger defensive back, at 6'2, 206. Jim Schwartz prefers his safeties to have some cornerback experience in their background, and that is true of Hall. However, with a 40 time of 4.68, Hall would have a difficult time playing corner at the pro level. His measureables:

In 10 games over his two year career, Hall has 5 tackles, 1 INT, and 3 pass breakups. It's a pretty good bet that the pick the Eagles relinquished is no better than a conditional seventh-rounder.

