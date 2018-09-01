Report: Nick Foles to start Week 1 vs. Falcons

September 01, 2018
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carson Wentz will be on the sidelines for Week 1 of the regular season, as Nick Foles will get the start against the Atlanta Falcons.
The #Eagles plan to start QB Nick Foles on Thursday in the season opener, sources say. Carson Wentz (ACL, LCL) has done fantastic in rehab. But this is a long-term decision for the face of the franchise.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018
The Eagles will be missing several starters for that Week 1 game, including (reportedly) Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Nigel Bradham (suspension), and Timmy Jernigan (back).
Foles beat the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, though the Eagles were only able to muster 15 points offensively in that game.t
Now the question becomes, "How long will Wentz be out?"
The saga continues.
