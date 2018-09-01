More Sports:

September 01, 2018

Report: Nick Foles to start Week 1 vs. Falcons

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick Foles will reportedly start Week 1.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Carson Wentz will be on the sidelines for Week 1 of the regular season, as Nick Foles will get the start against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles will be missing several starters for that Week 1 game, including (reportedly) Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Nigel Bradham (suspension), and Timmy Jernigan (back).

Foles beat the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, though the Eagles were only able to muster 15 points offensively in that game.t

Now the question becomes, "How long will Wentz be out?" 

The saga continues.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

