Eagles training camp live updates, Day 7

Three (long) years ago, during the Eagles eventual Super Bowl campaign, Carson Wentz had an MVP-caliber season before getting hurt in his 13th game (and handing the reigns over to eventual Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles).

In 2020, the offseason during which Wentz has been the healthiest he's every been, can Wentz break through and claim the prize he has shown he is capable of competing for against MVP favorites Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes?

Here are the consensus MVP odds, according to TheLines.com:

Player MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +389 Lamar Jackson +678 Russell Wilson +744 Dak Prescott +1356 Tom Brady +1644 Carson Wentz +2000





We should mention that FanDuel sportsbook has Wentz at +1700, ahead of Brady (+1800) in their handicapping, but slotting in sixth in the consensus odds is still pretty respectable for the soon-to-be fifth-year QB.

Wentz will need to lead an Eagles team that is prepared to go in Week 1, which is fast approaching. Each training camp rep taken this summer is more important than ever due to no preseason games and a shortened offseason program.

Don't miss a single bit of news or analysis, as we once again provide you with our live stream and open thread of the Eagles seventh watchable training camp practice below:

