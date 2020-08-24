More Sports:

August 24, 2020

Eagles training camp live updates, Day 7

Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Three (long) years ago, during the Eagles eventual Super Bowl campaign, Carson Wentz had an MVP-caliber season before getting hurt in his 13th game (and handing the reigns over to eventual Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles).

In 2020, the offseason during which Wentz has been the healthiest he's every been, can Wentz break through and claim the prize he has shown he is capable of competing for against MVP favorites Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes?

Here are the consensus MVP odds, according to TheLines.com:

PlayerMVP Odds
Patrick Mahomes+389
Lamar Jackson+678
Russell Wilson+744
Dak Prescott+1356
Tom Brady+1644
Carson Wentz+2000


We should mention that FanDuel sportsbook has Wentz at +1700, ahead of Brady (+1800) in their handicapping, but slotting in sixth in the consensus odds is still pretty respectable for the soon-to-be fifth-year QB.

Wentz will need to lead an Eagles team that is prepared to go in Week 1, which is fast approaching. Each training camp rep taken this summer is more important than ever due to no preseason games and a shortened offseason program. 

Don't miss a single bit of news or analysis, as we once again provide you with our live stream and open thread of the Eagles seventh watchable training camp practice below:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com's Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

