Eagles training camp game ball: Darius Slay lives up to 'Big Play' namesake

The final training camp game ball story of 2024! With the Eagles finishing up training camp practice on Wednesday, here are the two Eagles who stood out on their respective side of the ball...

Offensive game ball: RB Kenny Gainwell

Kenny Gainwell was everywhere for the Eagles’ offense on Wednesday. Saquon Barkley was in pads and went through individual drills, but did not do 11-on-11 work, making Gainwell the lead back on the day.

He hauled in reception after reception, including two touchdowns on the day. One came on a diving play in the back of the end zone, showcasing a dynamic to his game that has not fully been seen in the past. He had burst in the ground game, too.

I had been of the mindset that Will Shipley was having the best camp of any backup running back, but Gainwell had a single-day performance that was better than anything that came before from either back. On the last day of training camp, Gainwell made a case to retain a role in this offense, spelling Barkley when needed.

“He’s been growing,” Jalen Hurts said about Gainwell after Wednesday’s practice, complimenting the camp he’s had overall.

Defensive game ball: CB Darius Slay

Much has been made of Jalen Hurts not throwing an interception all training camp, and with good reason. It's great to not turn the ball over as the quarterback! Darius Slay ended that streak on Wednesday, however, picking off Hurts in practice and dashing upfield for a huge return after the fact.

"Yeah, I'm aware," Slay said after practice about Hurts' mistake-free streak.

"That's normal, 12 years in, I've been intercepting quarterbacks for a long time," the Pro Bowl cornerback said regarding the INT.

"I baited him. I know how to bait Hurts," Slay continued on with a smile. "Throw a little rod out there and just reel it in."

Slay nearly had another interception as well. He had a stellar pass breakup in the end zone against a soaring A.J. Brown later on.

The defense got the best of the offense during the Eagle's final training camp practice and Slay's playmaking skills on the ball were huge in getting that rolling from early on.

