Jalen Hurts watch: How did the Eagles' QB finish up training camp?

The Eagles held their final training camp practice on Wednesday, which means the end of Jalen Hurts watch for 2024. This last practice wasn't Hurts' greatest, but he had an excellent camp overall, his best as a pro so far even. As we do, here's a breakdown of how Hurts and the first-team Eagles offense performed in each set of reps...

11-on-11s

Play 1: A handoff to Kenny Gainwell gets blown up at the line of scrimmage. Gainwell tries to bounce it outside, but he might have been brought down early in real game action.

Play 2: Hurts scrambles around for a while here and I'm calling it a sack courtesy of linebacker Devin White, who brings great pass-rushing chops as a blitzer to the Birds in his first year in Philadelphia.

Play 3: Hurts looked like he was about to be sacked, but flipped the ball to Gainwell, who displayed some nice agility and cut up the field. It was Gainwell's strongest performance this summer.

Play 4: Jordan Davis stuffs a handoff attempt.

Play 5: I'm calling this one a sack as well. Brandon Graham and Milton Williams were right there. Graham made some nice hustle plays in what is assumed to be his final training camp practice ever ahead of his "retirement tour" season.

Play 6: Hurts hits DeVonta Smith on an underneath crosser. Smith is so elite as a route-runner even against a talented group of defensive backs.

Play 7: Hurts scrambles once more, but, again, this is getting called a sack for Graham.

11-on-11s

Play 8: Jalen Carter blows up a play-action keeper attempt instantaneously. He's so quick off the snap.

Play 9: Hurts tosses his first interception of training camp. Much had been made about Hurts being turnover-free this summer, but Darius Slay picked him off with a long return to boot. Slay said after practice that he "baited" Hurts into throwing this INT.

Play 10: It's a quick out route to A.J. Brown as a palette cleanser.

Play 11: A swing pass to Brown goes for a couple of yards.

Play 12: Hurts holds onto the ball forever, eventually hitting Parris Campbell in the flat for no gain.

Play 13: It's a handoff up the gut to Gainwell, who showcases some nice burst.

Play 14: Another good run inside for Gainwell. Gainwell will be the offensive game ball recipient on the day in a later article.

Play 15: Quick run for Gainwell!

Play 16: Another elite play from Slay. He timed a pass breakup in the end zone against Brown so, so well. Hurts needed a little more on the throw, lofting it too much. Again, great effort from Slay. He's getting the game ball on defense.

Play 17: Hurts hits Gainwell for a short gain.

Play 18: Touchdown Gainwell. The running back is wide open with no one around him in the flat on a fourth and goal-to-go situation.

11-on-11s, one minute to go in the second quarter situational football

Play 19: Hurts dials up an out route to Brown for an easy pickup.

Play 20: Hurts finds Britain Covey for a nice underneath completion.

Play 21: Well, they tried something similar here, but the ball hits Covey in the hands and he drops it.

Play 22: Hurts checks it down to Will Shipley.

Play 23: Hurts scrambles, takes off and picks up a few yards.

11-on-11s, backed up on their own goal line

Play 24: Hurts rolls around and hits Brown on a short completion by the sideline.

Play 25: Campbell drops a screen pass.

Play 26: It's a decent run by Gainwell, but Graham is active around the ball to prevent a long run.

Play 27: With busted coverage, Jalen Carter is closing in on Hurts. I'm going to call this one a sack, too. Wednesday was a great showing for the pass-rushing group.

Play 28: The Eagles hand it off to Shipley for a short gain.

Play 29: It's a nice throw and catch a dozen or so yards downfield to Smith.

Play 30: Another great route from Smith for a nice completion between the wideout and Hurts.

Play 31: With the blitzer left unblocked and approaching, Hurts quickly and calmly throws to Smith for a good gain.

Play 32: Hurts hands it off to Shipley for a few yards.

Play 33: The Eagles feed Shipley again, this time on an outside run.

Play 34: This is another would-be sack with Moro Ojomo and Tarron Jackson in the mix as rushers.

Play 35: Hurts connects with Brown on a slant. Easy as usual.

Play 36: It's a quarterback keeper and Hurts makes a couple of sweet moves after tucking and running.

Play 37: Hurts hits Smith on a slant route with a crisp throw.

Play 38: Avonte Maddox breaks up a pass that Hurts threw Smith's way.

Play 39: Hurts misses the mark for an incompletion.

11-on-11s, approaching end zone

Play 40: The Eagles go inside run, handing it off to Gainwell. This is a big Gainwell set of reps!

Play 41: Hurts completes a pass to Gainwell in the flat.

Play 42: Almost the same exact thing happens. Again, Gainwell had a strong day.

Play 43: Gainwell makes an excellent diving catch in the back of the end zone with Zack Baun in coverage. Good throw from Hurts. Gainwell displayed some legitimate juice on Wednesday.

11-on-11s, end of game situational football

Play 44: Once more, Hurts finds Gainwell in the flat for a short gain.

Play 45: An off play for him on the day, Gainwell bobbles a catch that goes out of bounds.

Play 46: Hurts overthrows Smith on a crosser and could not hit the receiver's out-stretched hand.

Play 47: The Eagles go inside handoff.

Play 48: Hurts checks it down to Shipley for a few yards.

Play 49: Hurts scrambles and then tucks it and runs.

Play 50: QB1 ends camp on a great note. Hurts airs out a touchdown deep down the left sideline to Smith, who makes an incredible acrobatic catch in the end zone.

Hurts grade on the day: B-. There were lowlights, like his poor interception and some incompletions, but the touchdown tosses to Gainwell and Smith were examples of top-tier quarterback playmaking on display.

Hurts grade for 2024 training camp: A-. Hurts looks poised to reclaim his 2022 form where he looked like an unquestioned top-five QB in the NFL.

