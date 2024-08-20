What they're saying: Nick Sirianni, Eagles have a lot on the line

Training camp typically brings a lot of optimism, and to the Eagles' credit, there's been a lot to be optimistic about.

Saquon Barkley was a massive free agent splash, Quinyon Mitchell is looking like the top cornerback of the future, Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio should have the offense and defense in better shape, and it's been noted multiple times since camp began that Jalen Hurts is looking a lot healthier.

But last year's implosion in the second half of the season did still happen, the key concerns from it still linger, and the pressure it's brought on to rebound back into a Super Bowl contender is still very much there.



The Eagles do have a lot at stake for a season that's not all that far off now. Here's some of what they're saying about it...

On the hot seat

Nick Sirianni definitely has pressure on him after last year, especially when only just a few months ago, there was rampant speculation over whether he would even back for this one to begin with.

He's still at the helm as head coach though, with Moore and Fangio bolstering his staff, but that probably also means he has no more room for error.

Wrote Tim McManus of Sirianni in an ESPN roundtable that identified a player, coach, or exec on the hot seat for every NFL team:

Sirianni has a 34-17 regular-season record and has taken Philadelphia to the playoffs each of the past three seasons. But he was at the helm for last year's 1-6 collapse that resulted in both his offensive and defensive coordinators being fired, effectively taking the safety netting out from under him. Sirianni was unable to get on the same page with quarterback Jalen Hurts last season and has since handed off many of the offensive responsibilities to Kellen Moore. Given the talent on this roster and the soaring expectations in the city, it will take a deep playoff run to steady the ground under Sirianni. [ESPN]

In danger of decline?

Even though the Eagles did a lot to bolster the coaching staff and roster to try and ensure that last year's collapse doesn't happen again, there are still no guarantees of it.

Bill Barnwell, also over at ESPN, highlighted five teams that he could see decline with this upcoming season, and the Eagles were one of his five.

Mostly, his concerns hinge on the probability that for all the Eagles did this spring and summer, especially on the defensive side of the ball, not all of it is going to work.

Wrote Barnwell:

The reality is somewhere between those two universes. Some of these moves will work. (I think Huff will be a star, and one of the two rookie corners should be a starting-caliber player quickly.) Counting on them all to work is probably naive. And the core element of what the Eagles have had at their best -- a deep, dominant defensive line -- might be neglected here. Philly lost Fletcher Cox to retirement, have 36-year-old Brandon Graham playing a smaller role and didn't get much out of Josh Sweat last season. Roseman prepared for this by using premium draft picks on young Georgia linemen, but it remains to be seen how they play. Jalen Carter faded badly last season, although he looked like the best player on the defense for stretches, too. Jordan Davis hasn't lived up to expectations as a pro, while Nolan Smith barely made it onto the field as a rookie and was briefly used in coverage. I'm not giving up on any of those players, but there aren't any guarantees Philadelphia has three young standouts from that group, and it's relying on them to play meaningful roles. [ESPN]

Time to get the nod?

OK, something more positive to end on.

Over at NFL.com, Kevin Patra predicted a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024 for each of the 32 teams.

DeVonta Smith was his pick for the Eagles:

Though Smith has often been overshadowed by A.J. Brown, his talents could shine in new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's scheme. We should see more pre-snap motion from the Eagles this season, which should help free Smith and provide him space to eat up corners. Though Smith is already a back-to-back 1,000-yard receiver, there is more meat on the bone. Reports from Philly suggest that the fourth-year pro, who inked a new deal this offseason, was having his best camp yet. Smith could find himself in his first Pro Bowl if that continues into the season. [NFL.com]

Can confirm: He has been having a really good camp, an entering the prime of his career, we should be seeing his best football yet.

At the same time though, he really hasn't made the Pro Bowl yet? (I had to check his pro-football-reference page to realize he actually hasn't...huh...)

