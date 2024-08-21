Three trades that make sense for the Eagles

If you look back at Howie Roseman's trade history during training camp, he tends to make deals near the end of August and the beginning of September. With that in mind, everyone loves a nice hypothetical, "throwing darts" type of unlikely to actually happen "trades that make sense" post, right? Cool. Let's do one of those, and thanks for the clicks.

Eagles OL Tyler Steen to the Colts for WR Alec Pierce

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: The Eagles very clearly need a WR3, as detailed here.

Pierce was a Colts second-round pick in 2022, who got drafted highly because of his impressive blend of size and athleticism:

In two seasons, Pierce has 73 catches for 1107 yards and 4 TDs. He is a low-volume receiver, but he averages a lofty 15.2 yards per catch.

He got a lot of cardio in 2023, via NFL.com:

Colts receiver Alec Pierce spent most of his Sundays last season essentially doing wind sprints to nowhere. In 2023, Pierce ran 605 routes, per Pro Football Focus, eighth-most in the NFL, but saw just 65 targets, catching 32 passes for 514 yards with two touchdowns. Many times, Pierce would jet downfield only to see the ball go elsewhere.

So basically, his role was similar to Quez Watkins' role last season, except Pierce made more of the plays that came his way.

Steen lost his battle with Mekhi Becton for the starting RG job, and the Eagles have other depth pieces along the interior of their offensive line to choose from in Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Brett Toth, Nick Gates, and Darian Kinnard.

Why it makes sense for the Colts: They have a very good offensive line overall, but their weak link is Will Fries, at RG. Steen may or may not be an immediate upgrade over Fries, but he probably has more upside, and Fries is in the final year of his contract.

Pierce might now be the WR4 with the selection of Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Eagles CB Eli Ricks to the Texans for WR Robert Woods

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: Again, the Eagles very clearly need a WR3. Woods is on the downside of his career at 32, but he is a competent, experienced receiver who can play inside and outside and will make the plays that come his way. Woods would be a one-year rental who could buy time for rookies like Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith to grow their games.

Why it makes sense for the Texans: Ricks likely won't make the Eagles' roster, but he has shown enough that he could garner some interest on the waiver wire. The Texans were a playoff team in 2024, so they will have low priority on waivers. Corner was widely thought to be among the Texans' biggest needs this offseason, and Ricks could help bolster their depth.

Meanwhile, the Texans are absolutely loaded at receiver. Woods has a $6.25 million salary and isn't projected start. The Texans are probably better off getting him off their books, and he may not even make their roster. (To note, nobody is taking Woods' $6.25 million salary, so any trade here would likely require his cooperation on a pay cut.)

Eagles fifth-round pick in 2025 to the Chargers for WR Quentin Johnston

Why it makes sense for the Eagles: Did I mention they need a WR3? Johnston has talent, and Howie Roseman loves him a first-round reclamation project. The Eagles also currently hold nine picks in the 2025 draft, including an extra fifth.

Why it makes sense for the Chargers: The Chargers selected Johnston in the first round of the 2023 draft, 21st overall. However, he had a disappointing rookie season and the Chargers replaced their GM and head coach this past offseason.

Jim Harbaugh couldn't care less where Johnston was drafted, and Johnston is now projected to be the WR4 behind guys like Josh Palmer, DJ Chark, and second-round rookie Ladd McConkey. They also drafted two other receivers —Brendan Rice and Cornelius Johnson — on Day 3. It feels a lot like they'd listen to offers, and it might not take much to pry Johnston away.

