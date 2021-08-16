Eagles training camp notes, Day 13: Jalen Hurts finds Jalen Reagor early and often

The Philadelphia Eagles held the first of two joint practices with the New England Patriots on Monday, which added a little juice to the monotony of training camp. As always, we have notes.

• Jalen Hurts got picked off twice in 7-on-7s, but he was sharp in 11-on-11s. He was particularly good getting the ball to the tight ends today, most commonly to Dallas Goedert. He also made several plays on the run, as well as deep down the field, notably to Jalen Reagor. It was probably Hurts' most accurate day of training camp, as he very clearly outperformed Cam Newton — who had a rough day, in my opinion — and rookie / former Bama teammate Mac Jones, who was up and down.

I also thought Joe Flacco had one of the best throws of camp today, when he dropped the ball in a bucket to Andre Patton near the sideline in the end zone. Perfect touch, perfect placement.

• Reagor had a great session during 1-on-1's. Some examples:

This was Reagor's best practice of camp.

• Quez Watkins had another good day. And he's starting to make believers of his teammates. After the preseason game Thursday night, Hurts was bummed that Watkins won't be surprising anyone anymore after his great performance. And then today, Watkins earned a "WAY TO GO QUEZ!" from Jason Kelce after a nice catch along the sideline.



• DeVonta Smith is back! Well, sort of. He was a limited practice participant today. He should be a full go soon, and I wouldn't completely rule out a quick appearance in the second preseason game on Thursday.



• The Eagles' defensive line has a chance to be really good in 2021, and a big reason why is Javon Hargrave, who was a disappointment last season because of injuries, but has looked great all summer. He was disruptive again all day today, getting quick pressure up the middle. In a Patriots hurry-up session, Hargrave "sacked" Newton, but the rep continued, and Newton threw an INT to Eric Wilson in the back of the end zone. That was the Eagles' play of the day, in my opinion.

