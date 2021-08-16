More Sports:

August 16, 2021

Three Eagles players make NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham.

Three Philadelphia Eagles made NFL Network's player-voted Top 100 list this season. They are Brandon Graham (99), Jason Kelce (92), and Fletcher Cox (63). Technically, NFLN only got through players 100 through 41 on their list so far, but it's pretty safe to assume there won't be any Eagles players in the top 40, with Graham, Kelce, and Cox already revealed.

Brandon Graham (99)

Graham's video is a fun watch, as you get to see him barking at opposing offenses. You have to click "watch on YouTube" below because the NFL apparently blocks their own videos from being embedded on sites other than YouTube. 🤦‍♂️

It's also funny to me that his strip sack against the Giants last season — that I had forgotten about, if we're being perfectly honest — was propped up as if that particular strip sack was some sort of seminal moment in his career.

Jason Kelce (92)

Kelce was a First-team All-Pro from 2017 to 2019, but he did not make the First- or Second-team All-Pro teams in 2020, likely because the Eagles stunk as a team. He did make his fourth Pro Bowl. 

Also, during Kelce's video, it's noted that Kelce has made the list three years in a row. So wait, if my math is correct, he didn't make it in 2018 after the Eagles' Super Bowl season? Lol.

Fletcher Cox (63)

Cox actually moved up 10 spots to 63 in 2021 from 73 in 2020. His spot on the top 100 the last 6 years:

  1. 2016: 49
  2. 2017: 38
  3. 2018: 69
  4. 2019: 28
  5. 2020: 73
  6. 2021: 63
Cox is still viewed as a top player in the NFL by his peers, so, you know, just sayin'.

Thank you as always to NFL Network for providing me with a layup, zero-effort post each year. 🙏

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Fletcher Cox Brandon Graham Jason Kelce

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring full-time
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Media

Mo'ne Davis will be an analyst for ESPN during 2021 Little League World Series
81521 Mo'ne Davis calling LLWS 2021

Opinion

Apps track vital health stats for millions of people, but doctors aren't using the data
Health Tracking Apps

Recreation

Here's when every Philly public pool is scheduled to close this month
Philadelphia pools closing dates summer 2021

Food & Drink

Detox and retox at Sor Ynéz's yoga and vegan brunch event
Hatha Yoga at Sor Ynéz

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved