Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 18: The final media-attended practice of 2019

August 20, 2019
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles conducted their second of two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. It was the last media-attended practice of 2019, which means this will be the final practice notes that I will post. I know you're all heartbroken.
There was a lot of full team action today. As always, we have notes.
• In OL-DL drills, we really only got a look at the Eagles' OL vs. the Ravens' DL, as the Eagles' DL vs. the Ravens' OL was way down at the other end of the field. As usual, Andre Dillard stood out. He looked good anchoring vs. a bull rush by Pernell McPhee, and also stoned Aaron Adeoye. He did kinda-sorta get beaten inside once by Tim Williams.
• Stefen Wisniewski got beaten badly by Willie Henry Jr. I don't know anything about Henry Jr., but Wis couldn't handle his quickness. If I'm the Eagles, Wis wouldn't be on my 53-man roster.
• The most noteworthy moment in 1-on-1's, or actually in this case 2-on-2's, was that Brandon Brooks took a rep. He tossed McPhee like a rag doll on a stunt. Impressive.
• One player who impressed me on the Ravens was WR Miles Boykin. He was getting open at various levels of the field, and he caught the ball well. On one deep route, he toasted Ronald Darby by a couple of strides. Darby is wearing a brace and clearly doesn't have the same speed as I'm used to seeing. I don't know if that's because of the brace of if he still isn't quite back up to full speed yet, but Boykin (who, in fairness, ran a 4.42 in February) simply ran away from him.
• The Eagles were experimenting with some defensive line personnel on obvious passing downs today. Today, for example, they had Derek Barnett at LDE, Brandon Graham at LDT, Timmy Jernigan at RDT, and Malik Jackson at RDE.
Graham playing DT in obvious passing situations is nothing new, but Jackson playing DE is interesting (and makes some sense).
• The Eagles' top three corners all had good moments:
• In a practice-ending scrimmage, the defenses for both teams got the better of the opposing offenses. Still, the day wasn't without its highlights from both starting quarterbacks:
• The Eagles had an interception (or near-interception) parade today:
• The Eagles' second team offensive line, which is objectively a very intriguing group, got owned today by the Ravens' first- and second-team defensive lines. It was ugly at times. Jeff Stoutland will want to see them play far better in the game on Thursday than they did in practice today.
• There was barely any chippiness at all over the last two days of joint practices, which is a good thing, I guess, but boring for people like me. The only notable dust-up was between Aziz Shittu and Isaiah Williams, which is obviously a matchup between a pair of household names. And I think we'll end our training camp coverage on a note about Shittu.
